Harley Quinn is Putting Gotham’s Villains Into Therapy

When it comes to the madness that runs rampant throughout Gotham City, few are as familiar with it as Harley quinn Both because she is often the source of this and because studying it was her life's work before becoming The Maiden of Mischief. But even a villain / antihero who has to pay over and over again has to pay the bills, and when there is not enough crime to put food on the table, she goes back to her old job and once again is working as a psychiatrist, as she go on Harley Quinn: Make Them Laugh # 1. And she caters to an interesting clientele.

The story begins with former Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the middle of a session with a minor but aptly named villain, Head Shrink, who cares about his strange appearance (small head, huge body) making him a laughingstock in the community of villains. . The session ends with a diagnosis of narcissistic personality disorder combined with an inferiority complex. But a glance at Quinn's office reveals that Head Shrink is far from the only member of the Batman gallery he's been dealing with. The notes taped to his mural show that he has a date with Crazy Quilt at 4:00, a Two-Face session at 5:00 and a reminder to call Mad Hatter back.

But it turns out that's not the only Harley hustle. As part of a community service program, she also serves as a kind of criminal consultant, helping to solve a series of art heists by approaching the investigation with the unique point of view of someone who has been on the other side of many of her own crimes. While trying to solve the case, readers will enjoy appearances by characters like Clayface, The Riddler, Penguin, and of course, the signature mark of madness one might expect in any Harley Quinn story.

While Harley has been a fan favorite since its introduction in Batman: The Animated Series, the character has received much more attention lately, with movies like The suicide squad and Birds of prey no doubt contributing to his comic revival. At least two recent arcs: Joker / Harley: criminal sanity and Harleen – They both explore the character's backstory and the tragic events that eventually lead her into the arms of The Joker. The second season of his own R-rated cartoon is currently airing and a Birds of prey one-shot was released even the same day that Make them laugh.

Harley Quinn: Make them laugh It's part of DC's first line of digital books, so if fans want to follow Quinn's misadventures, the book can be found on most digital comic book platforms. And if one thing is for sure, if Harley is going to continue to provide her services to Gotham's most deranged and deranged people, she will have to work for her.

