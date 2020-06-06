Harley Quinn Recreates The Joker To Save The Justice League

WARNING: SPOILERS for Harley quinn season 2, episode 10, "Dye Hard".

DC Universe & # 39; s Harley quinn In the second season, episode 10 discovered that the titular anti-heroine was doing the last thing she wanted: to help Joker regain his memory and insanity in order to save the Justice League. This sudden turn of events was the culmination of almost every subplot in Harley quinn season 2, which has focused on Harley dealing with the unintended consequences of her actions; One of them was to allow Joker to live his life as a normal and healthy man instead of killing him after he tried to take away his identity with a normalizing chemical bath.

Joker returned to Harley's life in Harley quinn season 2, episode 10, "Dye Hard". Left alone on Christmas Eve and still pained by Poison Ivy's refusal to even think about seeking a romantic relationship with her, Harley was in the mood to get drunk and find someone new. Unfortunately, the only person willing to speak to Harley at the fancy bar at the top of Wayne Tower was the bartender, who had no idea that Harley was his ex-girlfriend and that she had done everything possible to get him out of his lifetime. The whole situation was so uncomfortable that it was almost a relief when the terrorists took over the tower and Harley, in what would have been a clear nod to the film. Die hard Even without the episode's title, she retreated to the building's ducts to save the day, with Joker handcuffed to her and her memories of who had been starting to pay back the more stressed she was.

Ironically, Harley was finally forced to try to restore Joker's memories after it became clear that the mastermind behind the terrorists was Doctor Psycho, whom Harley had recruited into his gang when no other criminal organization would have him. Far from being grateful, the misogynist psychic resented having to play the second fiddle to a villain and formed a secret alliance with The Riddler, whom Harley had also exploited on his rise from Henchwench to supervillain. The two conspired to steal from Wayne Enterprises a helmet that would enhance Doctor Psycho's powers and allow him to take over the Parademons that Harley brought to Earth and left earlier in the season. Once Harley and Joker had escaped from Wayne Tower, he regretted that only the Justice League could stop Psycho now, prompting Joker to say that he had dreamed of the Justice League being trapped in a fable book that had been reading. This inspired Harley to take Joker to Axis Chemicals, where he reluctantly pushed him into the same vat of chemicals that originally made him Joker.

As completely insane as this reasoning, there is a method for Harley Quinn's insanity. The Queen of Fables partnered with The Joker during his attempt to take over Gotham City at the end of Harley quinnThe first season and Harley was there when he caught the Justice League in the magical storybook that was the source of his power. The book disappeared after Harley killed the Queen, but Joker apparently recovered it and put it away before his own fall. This means that Joker could hold the key to free the Justice League and save the world.

There's a big problem with that scenario that Harley doesn't seem to have considered, based on the season's theme of her doing things without considering the logical consequences. It seems highly unlikely that Joker wants to help Harley Quinn save the world, particularly if that means releasing the Justice League after he worked so hard to catch them. Still, it wouldn't be the first time Harley quinn She has defied the odds and her ex-boyfriend to do what seems impossible.

