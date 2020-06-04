David Ayer confirms that a reboot change in Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) story broke her original Suicide Squad Timeline Now that the search for Snyder Cut has been officially completed, DC fans have turned their gaze towards their ultimate goal: to see through the release of the director's cut from Yesterday. Suicide Squad. While the campaign for Corte Ayer is not as big as that for Corte Snyder, it has received a lot of attention online in recent weeks, in part because Ayer himself has been more outspoken about what his original cut implied. Despite initial reports suggesting otherwise, it has become clear that Yesterday Suicide Squad he was another victim of intense meddling in the studio.

The last Suicide Squad tidbit is courtesy of a detail from Harley's backstory. During the first act of Suicide Squad The many members of the team introduce themselves to the public through on-screen text. With the introduction of Harley, one line in particular stood out among fans: "Accomplice to Robin's murder ". Yes, at the DCEU, Batman's faithful companion (Ben Affleck) was killed by the Joker (Jared Leto) and Harley. However, this does not coincide with another key detail, which was that Batman hit the Joker's teeth after Robin's death, forcing the Joker to obtain a set of metal grills.

Suicide Squad it shows the moment when Harley and the Joker meet for the first time, and it is clear that the Joker has their barbecues. This would suggest that the Joker killed Robin before meeting Harley. On social media, after a fan indicated they were interested in seeing Harley's role in Robin's murder, another fan suggested the detail was added by an editor who did not know the whole story. Yesterday confirmed this by saying, "Yes. That broke my timeline. Johns added it."The Johns he was referring to is Geoff Johns, who was the director of DC Films at the time.

Yesterday he made it very clear that he had many plans in his original script that were changed during reshoots. For example, Harley was supposed to end Deadshot (Will Smith) instead of Joker, and Diablo (Jay Hernández) did not originally die. Warner Bros. insisted on altering Yesterday's Suicide Squad after the success of dead Pool and the disappointing performance of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Now Yesterday he seems very, very interested in releasing his director's cut, as evidenced by his claim that the cut exists and would be easy to complete. With the Snyder cut of League of Justice heading to HBO Max, many think a similar route for Suicide Squad it would be perfect. As of now, Warner Bros. has not said whether it will release Yesterday's Suicide Squad, but that does not mean it will never happen. Until then, expect Yesterday to reveal more about your take on the DC movie.

Source: David Yesterday/Twitter

