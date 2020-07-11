Harmeet Dhillon: Roger Stone was the victim of impeachment – Trump has the right to commute his prison sentence

President Trump's commutation on Friday night of Roger Stone's unfair 40-month prison sentence for lying to Congress and witness tampering was necessary to correct serious injustice and abuse of power.

Now, finally, the tragedy of the accusations, trials, convictions, sentences and the rejection of his unfair and politically motivated appeal by Stone is about to end. This is an accusation that should never have happened, and which was entirely motivated by ego, politics, and hatred of President Trump.

The saga began with a pre-dawn SWAT team raid on Stone's Florida home, televised by a cheery CNN team that, by surprising surprise, appeared on the scene. It looked like a bad movie made for television about the shooting down of a dangerous and armed terrorist leader of Usama bin Laden's caliber, when, in fact, Stone was unarmed and posed no danger to anyone.

Fortunately, President Trump has now acted in the interest of justice, so Stone, 67, who is not in the best of health, has been able to avoid a possible death sentence due to his COVID-19 vulnerability if he Ironically, our prisons are being emptied of dangerous criminals at the same time that the harmless stone was about to be confined to a life-threatening confinement.

I say Stone's trial is about to end, and it's not over, because the next chapter will inevitably be a chorus of partisan Democrats who hate Trump and are powerless helpless over the President's "abuse of power" and demand "answers "and an investigation.

Perhaps Democrats will even launch a new impeachment attempt on the president in the House of Representatives. Why not? It is better than working. And it could give Democrats tons of free publicity before the November election.

You can bet that Democrats eager to make Trump a one-term president will issue campaign denunciations of his act of charity by commuting his adviser's excessive sentence. We could be silent on TV and still know exactly what all the players will say.

The melodramatic and false Democratic claims are already familiar because we have heard them many times. Russian collusion! Treason! Treason! Obstruction!"

What exactly did Roger Stone do to deserve 40 months in prison, a sentence longer than that received by some drug dealers, murderers, human traffickers, rapists and thieves?

Stone maintains his innocence, but was convicted of all seven counts charged in the indictment against him (obstruction of justice, false statements, and witness tampering) in connection with his alleged 2016 campaign communications with the founder of Wikileaks. Julian Assange.

Prosecutors working for special anti-Trump adviser Robert Mueller were under intense pressure to comply with Russia's collusive narrative in what amounts to an attempted coup against the president.

In the end, Stone's indictment had nothing to do with justice.

Prosecutors took Stone's conflicting statements about contacts with Assange as a thread they could unravel to bring them back to the prize of proving that the Trump campaign somehow colluded with Russia to defeat Hillary Clinton. Any port in a storm, it seems.

Indeed, Mueller's investigation was left empty, aside from persecuting Roger Stone, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, a pair of misguided low-level campaign volunteers, and a group of suspected conveniently absent and unreachable Russian spies.

Manafort remains in prison because he was convicted of crimes that have nothing to do with his role in the Trump campaign. In addition to those unrelated convictions, the biggest crime for Stone, Manafort, campaign volunteer George Papadopoulos, and others was that they had the audacity to back the strange Donald Trump in their 2016 presidential campaign. The nerve!

The prosecution was intended to send a message, not so much to witnesses that they should not lie to Congress or obstruct justice, because if that were the case, former Obama Director of National Intelligence James Clapper would be behind bars in this moment.

No, the prosecution of Trump supporters was intended to send a message to conservatives: If you dare to support Trump, you will be the target of ruthless and ruthless political prosecution.

And indeed, many understood the message. To this day, the abhorrent treatment of Stone, Manafort, and others, incidentally caught up in a rigged witch hunt starring Special Adviser Robert Mueller, has caused many talented Republicans to stay on the sidelines rather than play a role in the Trump administration or in the reelection campaign.

Who wants to risk prison, the blackening of his good name, or bankruptcy caused by the huge legal defense costs of supporting his favorite candidate for president?

Accumulating unjustified prosecution and abuse of government resources was a federal judge, Amy Berman Jackson, whose sentencing hearing sentencing Stone to three years and four months in prison was replete with personal attacks on Stone and the president.

The judge dropped any claim to fairness when she complained about Stone's alleged threats to her on social media in her typical exaggerated and exaggerated style (before she silenced him with a gag order). Since when have we allowed the alleged victim of irregularities to try the accusation and deliver a prison sentence to the alleged author?

Most comical was the outrageous pronouncement that Stone should have received more punishment for "witness tampering": Stone's messages pissed off at a lifelong friend, Randy Credico, that Credico was a "rat" for speaking to prosecutors and on the disputed substance of his testimony.

These texts are not a minimum of property. But the jail? In a justice system where former FBI officials Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, James Comey and other perverts of justice walk free? From a judge who refused to adequately resolve the patent jury's bias issues by none other than the jury foreman who clearly lied during jury selection?

Even "victim" Credico himself asked the court not to send Stone away for the junk tweet messages. No victims, no damage, no problem! The court threw the book at him anyway, without mercy.

In the end, Stone's indictment had nothing to do with justice. It was about politics, public embarrassment and a peculiar set of self-referential rules on the ring road: watch your back and see who you support, because WE, the establishment, are watching YOU.

We all know why Stone was persecuted for the same type of behavior that Obama administration officials and Hillary Clinton campaign agents have freely escaped. It was because Stone supported Trump, plain and simple. This is the type of prosecution that we see in newly minted "democracies" or in dictatorships out of a can. That is not the United States, at least, it should not be.

President Trump's act of mercy will not give Stone and his family their last two years ago, nor their millions of dollars in legal fees and loss of income, nor their good name or tranquility. But it will give them back some dignity, and a break from the barking dogs.

I can hear the screams of the mainstream media and the left ringing in my ears. But let's put President Trump's commutation in context, okay?

President Barack Obama pardoned more than 200 convicts and granted clemency to nearly 2,000, the most of any president since Harry Truman. Obama's leniency grants were extended to top drug dealers, smugglers, embezzlers, money launderers, scammers, murderers, and more.

President Trump has been much more selective about exercising his clemency power. Instead of releasing dangerous violent criminals, he has acted against unfair political prosecutions that attacked his supporters.

Trump's act of mercy for Stone, a longtime supporter of the campaign who stepped forward and was loyal when many others have not, gives a note of grace and decency and serves the interests of justice.

