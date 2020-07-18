Harness Coach Aims For Fifth Meadowlands Pace Title

At Saturday's $ 636,650 Meadowlands Pace, coach Brett Pelling is looking for one for the thumb.

Pelling has won the prestigious 3-year-old race for boys in the Meadowlands a record four times, and this year he has a good two chances of finishing fifth.

Pelling's prolific couple, Allywag Hanover (9-2, post 4) and Papi Rob Hanover (4-1, post 9), will seek to beat Tall Dark Stranger, the favorite of the morning line (7-5, post 5 ).

"It should come down to a dogfight in the last eighth. That is what is bound to happen and if it is more than that, I would be disappointed in the race, "said Pelling.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's Pace competitors have had only half of seasonal starts right now, but Pelling is happy with Allywag's progression and trusts his driver, Tim Tetrick.

"There is no better driver in a money race," said Pelling.

Hall of Fame member Tetrick has won the beat five times, the most for all active riders. John Campbell holds the pace record of seven.

Tetrick confirmed that Tall Dark Stranger is the one to beat and agrees with Pelling that, despite Allywag winning all three of his starts this year, it has yet to be tested, giving him a good chance of winning.

“I was very lucky at (The Pace) and got to drive some great horses. Winning my sixth would be pretty astronomical, especially before the age of 40, ”said Tetrick, 38.

The Meadowlands Pace is race 9 on a 13-race card that starts at 6:30 p.m. and the scheduled release time for the beat is 10:05 p.m.