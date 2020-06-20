Harold Ford Jr .: Juneteenth helps us "understand freedom granted, freedom denied, freedom resisted"

All three members of the "Special Report" All-Star panel said Friday that Juneteenth should be a federal holiday to mark the end of slavery in the United States.

The June 19 celebration marks the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger announced that all slaves in Texas were freed by order of the federal government. Although President Abraham Lincoln had formally freed slaves from the south in the Emancipation Proclamation of 1863, their application had been slow and inconsistent in Texas, the furthest west of the slave states.

"June 19 should be a holiday," said former Tennessee Congressman Harold Ford Jr., "and one in which all Americans, particularly black Americans, come to understand freedom granted, freedom denied, resistance resisted and really understand the state and the role of freedom in every American life … "

"Fortunately, if we have these bigger conversations, and a holiday could allow us to do that," Ford added, "we could all come to appreciate freedom very differently and better and even think more equitably about how we distribute it to each U.S". "

Fox News senior federalist editor and publisher Mollie Hemingway agreed.

"I love the idea of ​​Juneteenth being a national holiday …" he said. "The United States did not create slavery, but we fight a war to end it and we are a great and prosperous country. Having days to remind us of these battles and what it takes to end bad things is worth it for all Americans."

Dispatch editor-in-chief Jonah Goldberg agreed and said, "Reminding people that we were in slavery is important. Also, reminding people that we have ended is important. That is part of us to become a more united perfect. "