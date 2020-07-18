Harold Wayne Nichols Execution: Tennessee Governor Issues Delay Due to Covid-19

Lee, a Republican, issued a temporary pardon to death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols on Friday, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.
Nichols raped and killed Karen Pulley in 1988. He had been sentenced to death on August 4.
"I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary postponement of execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Lee wrote on Twitter.
Nichols 'legal team had asked the Tennessee Supreme Court for a stay of execution due to the coronavirus, saying: "The pandemic has required numerous restrictions that limit the activities of Mr. Nichols' legal team."
The court unanimously rejected the request on June 4.
Lee's order does not establish a specific reason why execution should be delayed as a result of the pandemic.