Harold Wayne Nichols Execution: Tennessee Governor Issues Delay Due to Covid-19

Lee, a Republican, issued a temporary pardon to death row inmate Harold Wayne Nichols on Friday, citing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nichols raped and killed Karen Pulley in 1988. He had been sentenced to death on August 4.

"I am granting Harold Wayne Nichols a temporary postponement of execution until December 31, 2020, due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Lee wrote on Twitter.