Harris Applauds Los Angeles Mayor's Decision To Cut Police Funds By $ 150 Million

Senator Kamala Harris said Tuesday that she applauds the decision of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti to cut funding for the police by approximately $ 150 million amid the move to "disburse the police" and called for "investing" to communities are "healthy and safe".

Harris, a California Democrat, has not yet explicitly said whether he supports or opposes the "dismantle the police" movement, but he promoted Garcetti's announcement.

"I support investment in communities so that they become healthier and therefore safer," he said. "Right now, what we are seeing in the United States is that many cities spend more than a third of their entire municipal budget on policing, but in the meantime, we have been funding public schools for years in the United States."

"We have to reexamine what we are doing with US taxpayer dollars and ask the question, are we getting the right return on our investment? Are we really creating healthy and safe communities?" She continued. "And that's a legitimate conversation. and it requires a really critical evaluation. "

"I applaud Mayor Garcetti for doing what he has done," added Harris.

Garcetti said over the weekend that he plans to cut up to $ 150 million to the city police department and redistribute the money to "black communities and communities of color."

Garcetti's move came after members of the Minneapolis left-leaning City Council on Sunday announced a veto-proof push to disband Minneapolis police, even when the mayor made it clear he does not support abolition of the Department.

The appearance of the police is different in various locations. In Minneapolis, the vast majority of City Hall apparently supports a complete structural dismantling of the department. Elsewhere, departments would remain in place but would get fewer resources from the government, with some of their funds going to social justice programs.

Harris, like many Democrats, has avoided explicitly supporting or opposing the "dismantle the police" movement.

Harris was also asked Monday on ABC's "The View," where he avoided directly answering if he supports the move.

"We need to reimagine how we are achieving public safety in the United States," he said. Cities that direct "a third of the budget to the police" instead of "public schools, job training and job creation." We have to be honest with this, "said the senator.

However, some Democrats have begun to speak out against these demands.

The alleged Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, was initially silent on the matter, but on Monday afternoon his campaign issued a statement saying that "he does not believe that the police should be condemned."

Later Monday, Biden, during an interview with CBS News, addressed the matter personally.

"I don't support spending the police," he said. "I support the conditioning of federal aid to the police based on whether or not they meet certain basic standards of decency, honesty and, in fact, can demonstrate that they can protect the community, everyone in the community."

Other vocal opponents of the movement include Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., And Representative Karen Bass, D-Calif., The leader of the influential Black Caucus of Congress.