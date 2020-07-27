Harris Faulkner: John Lewis's death must be a "wake up call" for activists to "lower their fists"

Fox News's Harris Faulkner reflected Monday on the life and legacy of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., As his body lay in state on the US Capitol.

Faulkner, the host of "Outnumbered" and "Overtime", told Dana Perino, host of "The Daily Briefing," that Lewis's description of Alveda King as a "peaceful warrior" surprised her and that "The guard of hope and peace never dropped."

"If you look at American streets [right now], some of them are not living that message," said Faulkner. "Today is a wake-up call, today is the ringing of the bell for the next generation, for me, Dana, to bow down with your heart and lower your fists."

"And we are talking about a portion of people on the streets, but they have permeated a message from peaceful protesters."

Perino added that Lewis, who represented Atlanta for decades after playing a leading role in the civil rights movement, devoted his entire life to "change."

She said her mother was part of the Lewis generation and saw firsthand the segregation that gripped communities like the one Lewis grew up in.

"Obviously we still have a lot of work to do to help unite this country, but we have shown that we can do it," Perino said, "and we are much farther than we had been, even just in the course of history, a period relatively short in time, so I felt today was such a beautiful tribute, [and] definitely a celebration. "