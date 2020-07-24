Harry and Meghan sue over & # 39; intrusive & # 39; from his son Archie

The lawsuit was filed in California, where the family now lives.
"The law guarantees every individual and family member in California the right to privacy in their home. No drone, helicopter or telephoto lens can take away that right," attorney Michael Kump said in a statement.
"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without the intrusion of photographers, and to uncover and arrest those seeking to benefit from these illegal actions," he said. .
Kump works at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP, attorneys for the Duke and Duchess.
Harry and Meghan's son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is 14 months old. The family moved to California after leaving the British royal family in January, but have frequently complained about press intrusion on both sides of the Atlantic.
In a letter to the publications, the couple said they believe a free press "is the cornerstone of any democracy," but added that "there is a real human cost" to the way the tabloids do their business.