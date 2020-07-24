Harry and Meghan sue over & # 39; intrusive & # 39; from his son Archie

The lawsuit was filed in California, where the family now lives.

"The law guarantees every individual and family member in California the right to privacy in their home. No drone, helicopter or telephoto lens can take away that right," attorney Michael Kump said in a statement.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are filing this lawsuit to protect their young son's right to privacy in their home without the intrusion of photographers, and to uncover and arrest those seeking to benefit from these illegal actions," he said. .

Kump works at Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP, attorneys for the Duke and Duchess.