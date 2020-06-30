Harry and Meghan's speeches will cost you

In this episode:

Former royals have discovered a way to pay their bills. They are slated to earn up to $ 1 million per speech after hiring a Spanish-speaking agency.

We take a look at Rob Kardashian for the first time in a long time.

And "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada is making money off her feet.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Million dollar speakers

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have hired a Spanish-speaking agency and are now set to earn up to $ 1 million per speech.

Last week, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry signed with prestigious conference agency Harry Walker Agency, which specializes in demanding $ 1 million fees for their in-demand clients. Others of his senior clients include Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary and Bill Clinton, and Oprah Winfrey.

Rob is back?

Rob Kardashian attended Sister Khloé Kardashian's 36th birthday party on Saturday, marking her grand return to public attention.

The lone 33-year-old former reality star looked slimmer in rare photos posted the next day on her Instagram account and seemed excited to be seen.

"Go baby," he captioned a photo of himself, smiling broadly, with Tristan Thompson (who is Khloé's ex) and his friend Savas Oguz.

Feet only

"Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada now has an OnlyFans page to flaunt her feet. In a verified account on the site, which is a bit like Instagram, but followers have to pay to see the mostly X-rated content, she promises fans that they can "follow my journey on foot" and adds the hashtag, " #FootFetish. "

Apparently foot enthusiasts can sign up for $ 24.99.

Catch up on all the episodes of "We Listen" by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes come out every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.