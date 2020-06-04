Harry Potter: 10 Thrillers Slytherins Would Love

The Slytherin House is an important Hogwarts house, featured in J.K. Rowling's series of Harry Potter books. Throughout the franchise, it is generally used to portray characters of questionable moral alignment, but a Slytherin does not always have to possess overwhelmingly negative traits. His typical skill set is based on cunning, ingenuity, and ambition.

Even if Harry Potter It is not exactly a thriller, it is a story with a lot of twists and turns and exciting moments, so fans of the series are likely to enjoy a lot of thrillers. We have found ten movies that would suit those that were selected in the Slytherin house.

10 The silence of the lambs

Hannibal Lector's deep, twisted and calculated mind is one that many Slytherins would relate to strongly. He is obviously an amazing genius, with a distinctive ability to outwit both his victims and his captors, while still being charming and interesting.

Reminds you of someone? Hannibal parallels Voldemort in many ways, including through his slippery, twisted, and calculated evil.

9 9 Memory

The memory The protagonist is as Slytherin as they come. The entire film is presented in the clever, high-art nonlinear form that would be a Ravenclaw's dream, but in terms of motivation, Christopher Nolan's winding thriller is Slytherin from start to finish.

You may not realize it, but Leonard Shelby intentionally allows himself to forget about elements of his life, only to be able to kill again and again.

8 The rear window

Hitchcock is the master of suspense, and he plays his greatest skill to perfection in what is often considered his best work. The film focuses on a sense of paranoia, with its decidedly Slytherin motivation stemming from the reasoning behind it all.

The wit and ambition at the heart of the film is what makes it perfect for members of the green house.

7 7 Girl is gone

Light spoilers for David Fincher Girl is gone Coming Soon: Amy is probably the most Slytherin Slytherin on this entire list. The first half of the book focuses on her creating a charming fake personality before revealing herself as a twisted and cool maniac.

Like Voldemort, she managed to gain trust and affection, which in turn led to her ability to accumulate power.

6 6 No country for old men

This Cohen Brothers masterpiece doesn't exactly paint the Slytherin house in the most positive light. In fact, it focuses on negatives J.K. Rowling surrounds them throughout the franchise.

Anton Chigurh's cold and calculated evil is as classic as Slytherin as you can get. He lives to kill, and you are almost you will never find someone as ruthless as that in the Harry Potter universe that is not a Slytherin.

5 5 Seven

Following perfectly from No country for old men is from David Fincher Seven. We may not like it, but you can't deny Kevin Spacey's talent as an actor. His John Doe character is a ruthless serial killer who aims to dispatch his victims based on each of the seven deadly sins.

Making his murders meaningful connects well with Voldemort's use of the Horcruxes (of which there were also seven), as his goal was to give his own murders a higher purpose.

4 4 Zodiac

Going back to Fincher again, this time with Zodiac It is another example of how he is able to turn his antagonists into cool, innovative, cunning, and ultimately flawed people.

This movie is based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, a man so genius that he was never caught (although it is generally accepted that the Zodiac died of a heart attack just before his trial). His careful selection of victims, the incessant mockery of the press, and general arrogance and intelligence make him a clear parallel to many of the Slytherins we meet at all times. Harry Potter

3 Chinatown

Often considered one of the best movies of all time (although directed by convicted rapist Roman Polanski) it is the 1974 classic Chinatown.

Rather than focusing on the characters here, the elements of Slytherin actually come from the story itself. One filled with intrigue and mystery, with clever twists and turns unraveling at every corner.

2 Rope

Another Hitchcock classic that lends itself perfectly to menacing coldness is Rope, perhaps in the clearest way of any movie on this list. The main characters were ambitious in their desire for the perfect death and resourceful in their execution of the plan.

Beyond that, both are clearly cunning in their false kindness to their victim's family and their apparent ability to cover themselves at all times. It is a great piece of Slytherin cinema. And the two main characters look a bit like Tom Riddle.

one Fight club

The fourth and final Fincher film featured on this list is the perfect balance between a variety of Hogwarts houses.

For one thing, many of the characters possess the intelligence and bravery of certain other houses, but Tyler Durden's (imagined) character embraces the cunning and ambitious side of the Slytherin house, often morally complex.

