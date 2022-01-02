As Harry Potter’s 20th anniversary comes to a close, it seems only natural that we reflect on the past two decades and take note of all the memories. Harry Potter has had an incredible impact not just on children’s literature but also on pop culture. However, Harry Potter is more than just a book series – it is part of our childhood. With this in mind, I will be reviewing some memorable moments from Harry Potter movies that made their mark on wizarding lore for generations to come! Although it’s very difficult to extract a few moments from the Harry Potter series because the series as a whole was phenomenal. However, we go down memory lane and relive some of the moments to celebrate Harry Potter’s anniversary. The Harry Potter series is jam-packed with iconic moments, but these five scenes are the ones that made history.

Harry’s first trip to the zoo with his cousin Dudley and the Dursley family (Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone)where he talked in Parseltongue (serpent’s tongue) with a snake, is one of those many events where we were introduced to Harry being an exceptional child. Ron’s first time on a broomstick and Harry catching the golden snitch in their very first Quidditch match (Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone) was an important moment for both characters. It showed Ron that he could be good at something and it gave Harry his first real victory. The Battle of Hogwarts, where Harry finally defeats Lord Voldemort, was a dramatic and action-packed scene. This battle was one of the most important in the series as it determined the fate of the wizarding world.

When will Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premier?

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is an HBO Max original event. However, the Indian Potterheads can watch the show on Amazon Prime on January 1, 2022. Stay tuned, because you can’t miss welcoming the Hogwarts family.

What is Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary bringing?

The show is much awaited among Potterheads. And to lessen their curiosity let me tell you a few things that the show is bringing. We will get see the students of Hogwarts coming down to the Hogwarts Express. Apart from this, there are going to be a lot of interviews going around, among the cast, directors, writers, and other behind-the-movie figures. Also as shown in the trailer we can see Daniel Radcliff, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint chit-chatting about the behind-the-scene enjoyment and laughter. And guess what!! We will also be seeing Ralph Fiennes aka Voldemort talking about his journey in the Harry Potter series. Not much will be revealed, for now, you watch out for yourself when it airs. But, there will be a lot of things happening around the show. So, don’t forget to watch the show in the new year. It will be fun starting the year in Hogwarts.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts arrives on HBO Max tomorrow. All eight Harry Potter films are now streaming on HBO Max. — HBO Max (@hbomax) December 31, 2021

How is the cast feeling about Harry Potter’s 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts?

While the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary is coming up, there are a lot of events and activities lined up. The cast is quite busy with all the promotions that they’re doing for the show. We sat down with some of them to get their thoughts on Harry Potter’s return to Hogwarts after 20 years! The trailer of the show starts with Emma Watson saying, “It feels like no time has passed, and loads of time has passed.”

“I think it will be really nostalgic for people who have been following Harry Potter from the beginning.” – Evanna Lynch

“The first thing I did was go into Diagon Alley and buy my school supplies!” – James Phelps

“I’m looking forward to going back because Harry Potter has been such a big part of my life.” – Oliver Phelps

We hope you get the chance to go see Harry Potter and catch the Hogwarts family coming in Platform no. 9¾