Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling publishes new fantasy story online for free

J.K. Rowling might have hundreds of millions of dollars and be one of the world's most beloved authors, but I don't envy her for having to keep track of the Harry Potter Serie. Since he finished, his literary production has consciously separated from it, publishing under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith and publishing mystery books aimed at adults without fantastic elements.

But now he has just announced a new book: The Ickabog This was first written in the mid-2000s while working on the final. Harry Potter books, although it is not part of the Magical World. His original plan was to publish it later The relics of death, but instead archived it and decided to change his focus. In a series of tweets, she revealed the story's existence, that the only people who have heard it are her children and that it will now be released for free online.

Click to enlarge

The Ickabog will be released in weekly chapters every Tuesday in a dedicated site. Chapter 1, "King Fred the Fearless", was published yesterday, introducing us to the magical land of Cornucopia. The chapter sets out the bucolic towns, villages, and food of Cornucopia and seems pretty nice when it comes to fantasy realms. The first indications seem to be that the kind King Fred is destined to be betrayed by his friends, Messrs. Spittleworth and Flapoon, although we end up with a mysterious mention of "the legend of the Ickabog". Who or what an Ickabog is unknown, so we'll have to wait until next week's chapter for more details.

Right now it sounds like a charming story aimed at younger readers, though anyone familiar with the Harry Potter Books will know that just because a story begins doesn't mean it can't get complex later. Also, as with any Rowling property, you can bet studio executives will be very vigilant about The IckabogIts popularity to see if it could be adapted for a movie.