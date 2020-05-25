Harry Potter author reveals real-life inspiration behind Snape's name

Few fictional characters have sparked as much debate over whether they are good or bad as Harry Potter fan favorite Severus Snape. Those who love him admit that he was a pretty terrible person most of the time, and those who detest him admit that he was possibly the bravest and least selfish character in the series. Recently, J.K. Rowling turned to Twitter to reveal the real-life inspiration behind Snape's first name.

Real Harry Potter Inspiration Alert: I passed this sign every day on the way to work when I lived in Clapham. Much later, after the post, I revisited the area and suddenly realized that THIS was why "Severus" had occurred to me when thinking of a first name for Snape. pic.twitter.com/q5wzsQb3m9 – J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 23, 2020

J.K. Rowling used to pass a street sign while living in Clapham when she was still installing the Harry Potter universe in your mind. That sign, that says & # 39; Borough of Battersea, Severus Road. S.W.11 & # 39 ;, is what led Rowling to appoint Potion Master Severus Snape. Interestingly, Rowling herself seems to have forgotten about the sign until she revisited the place much later after her book series had become a worldwide phenomenon.

In recent years, since Harry Potter the saga ended with Deathly HallowsRowling has been using Twitter and the Pottermore website to continue revealing snippets of information about the wizarding world she created. This has ranged from revealing the Hogwarts director's secret sexual orientation to informing unsuspecting readers that wizards in the old days would shit anywhere and vanish evidence of their misdeeds.

Fans have not always had fun or are in favor of Rowling continuing to play with the world she created. She has been accused by many of trying to make Hogwarts retroactively more inclusive and & # 39; awake & # 39 ;, rather than allowing such elements to be part of the original novels. These allegations were further intensified with the arrival of the Fantastic beasts franchise, which made more changes to Harry Potter canon, like giving Dumbledore a secret brother, putting Professor McGonagall much earlier in the narrative, and giving Nagini a human form.

Of course, since Rowling was the one who created the franchise in the first place, it's perfectly within your rights to make any changes you want to the canon of history. The latest reveal about Snape is unlikely to bother fans, but it serves as an interesting little titbit about what is generally considered the most complex character in the series.

With the next Fantastic beasts movie, Rowling is preparing to link the franchise world even more closely with Harry Potter, with a deeper exploration of the backstory of Dumbledore and Grindlewald. Who knows, a very young snake or one of its ancestors may end up being part of the movie. Or Rowling could throw fans the biggest bone and announce a solo spinoff for Snape and his days as a double agent working with the Death Eaters.

