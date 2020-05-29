Harry Potter RPG rumors may have been confirmed

Sick and tired of waiting for news about him Harry Potter RPG whose Apparently, the game’s images were leaked more than two years ago., members of the r / HarryPotterGame subreddit started scanning every bit of information available on the developer Avalanche Software’s website, and lost it when one of them discovered what appears to be a Harry Potter book hidden under one of the desks of employers.

Although the image is not very sharp, Reddit users were able to identify the book as a copy of Harry Potter: the character’s vault. This tome, written by Jody Revenson and published in 2014, functions as an encyclopedia for flora and fauna found in J.K. Rowling’s much-loved World of Witchcraft and Sorcery.

What was he doing under the desk of a video game designer? Well, we can think of two reasons. The first, and most likely, is that the designer is simply one of the billions of Potterheads that currently inhabit the planet. Another hypothesis, less likely but much more exciting, would suggest that the designer is using this book as a reference to build the legendary RPG.

As one of the largest and most financially successful media franchises of all time, it is somewhat surprising that Harry Potter and his friends have yet to become a featured video game. Prominent is the key word here, because their world has been the scene of a handful of video games in the past, none of which, however, managed to leave a large mark on our culture.

Meanwhile, other intellectual properties like J.R.R. Tolkien The Lord of the ringsGeorge Lucas ” Star Wars and even George R.R. Martin A song of ice and fire Serie to have adapted to some awesome games including Monolith Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel, Shadow of war, EA Battlefront and the adventure of clicking Telltale Games game of Thrones.

Either Harry Potter will join the group remains to be seen. However, we hope that this book found within the Avalanche offices is a sign that it will.