It has been announced by Warner Bros. that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will not break the record for the lowest-grossing Harry Potter spin-off movie.

Fantastic Beasts 2 earned $62 million in its opening weekend, which is significantly less than the first Fantastic Beasts movie and other Harry Potter spin-offs.

This news comes as a relief to Warner Bros., who worried that another box office flop would damage the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

The plotline of the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

The ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ follows young Albus Dumbledore as he investigates the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald.

The movie has received mixed reviews from critics, with some praising its visuals and acting, while others criticizing its convoluted plot.

Despite this, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore still expected to earn a profit for Warner Bros., thanks to its strong global box office performance.

Similarly, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and the Harry Potter franchise. Fantastic Beasts, a five-part film series set in the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling.

Names of the characters in ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

The following are the names of the star cast:

Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander

Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore

Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone

Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski

Cara Mahoney as Waitress

Mads Mikkelsen as Gellert Grindelwald

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein

Poppy Corby-Tuech as Vinda Rosier

Maja Bloom as Carrow

Paul Low-Hang as Zabini

Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein

Callum Turner as Theseus Scamander

Richard Coyle as Aberforth

Jessica Williams as Eulalie ‘Lally’ Hicks

Wilf Scolding as Frank Doyle (Workman 1)

Kazeem Tosin Amore as Workman 2

Noor Dillan-Night as Workman 3

William Nadylam as Yusuf Kama

More about the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

The first Fantastic Beasts film released in 2016 and grossed over $800 million at the worldwide box office.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second Fantastic Beasts film and released in 2018.

The Harry Potter franchise is a media franchise that includes the Harry Potter books, films, video games, and theme parks.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is a spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise. The Harry Potter franchise is one of the most successful franchises of all time.

The Fantastic Beasts franchise is a spin-off of the Harry Potter franchise and expected to be just as successful.

The film will focus on the character of Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law. The Fantastic Beasts franchise has been a box office success so far.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them grossed $815 million worldwide and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald grossed $654 million worldwide.

It is expected that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will gross over $700 million at the box office.

Fans’ reaction to the ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’

The trailer for ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ received mixed reviews from fans.

Some are excited to see Jude Law as the young Dumbledore, while others disappointed that the film is not about Harry Potter.

Likewise, the critics have been mixed on ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’.

Some have praised the film for its visuals and acting, while others have criticized it for its plot.

Similarly, the future success of ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ will ultimately be determined by how well it is received by both fans and critics.

The ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ trailer released on Wednesday and it has already racked up over million views on YouTube.

The trailer starts with a young Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) arriving at Hogwarts.

While the Fantastic Beasts films set in the Harry Potter universe, they are not direct sequels or prequels to the original series.

What do you think of the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore trailer? Are you excited to see the film?