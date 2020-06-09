Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe responds to J.K. Rowling Tweets

Actor Daniel Radcliffe posted a lengthy response Monday to a series of tweets sent by author J.K. Rowling over the weekend, which has led to a storm of criticism and accusations that the "Harry Potter" writer is transphobic.

In an essay posted on The Trevor Project website, Radcliffe wrote that he was "compelled" to weigh in on the controversy because his acting career was launched for his role in the "Harry Potter" movies.

"Transgender women are women," Radcliffe wrote in the essay.

"Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional healthcare associations that have much more experience on this issue than Jo or me," he added, referring to Rowling for the first time. Name.

The 30-year-old actor added that some media outlets "will want to paint this as a fight between J.K. Rowling and myself, but that is not really what it is, nor is it important at the moment."

He also spoke directly to Harry Potter fans, saying that he "deeply regrets the pain these comments have caused him."

“If these books taught you that love is the most powerful force in the universe, capable of overcoming anything; … if you believe that a particular character is trans, not binary or gender fluid, or that they are gay or bisexual; If you found something in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life, then that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred, ”he wrote.

"And in my opinion, no one can touch that. It means to you what it means to you and I hope these comments do not pollute too much, "he added.

Rowling sparked the controversy Saturday when she tweeted a link to a Devex op-ed titled "Creating a More Equal Post-COVID-19 World for Menstruating People."

"‘ Menstruating People ". I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Somebody help me. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? she wrote in the tweet.

Social media users criticized the message, arguing that transgender men and non-binary people also menstruate, while some women assigned at birth do not menstruate for medical reasons.

Rowling later published that she had been "empathetic to trans people for decades," but she doubled over and added, "I would walk with you if you were discriminated against for being trans."

“At the same time, my life has been shaped by being a woman. I don't think it's hateful to say it. "

In December, Rowling also faced a backlash for supporting an investigator who said biological sex cannot be changed.