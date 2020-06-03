Harry Potter: The 15 Most Powerful Wands, Ranked

One of the main components of the Harry Potter The universe is magical. The entire story revolves around the Wizarding World and keeps it hidden from Muggles or people without magical blood. But to perform spells, spells, and curses, one must have a magic wand at the level necessary to amplify the natural ability of a witch or wizard.

The wands are made from a distinctive type of wood, be it elm, oak, vine, or other, and a special magic core like unicorn hair, phoenix feather, or dragon heart rope. Here is a list of the most powerful wands in the Harry Potter universe, ranked.

Updated June 2, 2020 by George Chrysostomou: The Wizarding World continues to bring the much-needed magic in many lives and with J.K. Rowling has released a new short story, it seems appropriate to revisit her most famous universe.

fifteen Moody's Crazy Eyed Wand

An auror, protector, and member of the Order of the Phoenix, Mad-Eye Moody possesses an incredibly powerful wand. Of course, this is also a wand that was kidnapped by Barty Crouch Junior.

It is a powerful magical artifact and one that meant that Moody was always in control of a situation. Although he possessed other objects such as a cane, his wand was always his most reliable weapon.

14 Remus Lupin's Wand

Remus Lupine has also been a Hogwarts professor of defense against the dark arts. Any wizard who takes on that role must have a powerful wand to back up his lessons.

Lupin's gifts are tremendously powered by the wand he wields. Made of cypress and unicorn hair, it can't stop him from becoming a werewolf, but it certainly has helped him on his missions with the Order of the Phoenix.

13 Nymphadora Tonks Wand

Nymphadora Tonks could be one of the most underrated magic users on this list. She clearly has enormous magical potential, which is demonstrated through her body transformation talents.

However, his wand certainly helps with his launch, allowing him to become an auror and giving him the strength to side with Dumbledore and the rest of the Order. She fought and defeated numerous Death Eaters with this wand.

12 Sirius Black

Harry's godfather is a tough individual, who has survived 12 years in one of the most dangerous places in the Wizarding World, Azkaban. Before this, Black proved to be a talented magician, even mastering the art of being an animagus.

By joining the Mauraders, Sirius had a bright future until the Dark Lord stepped in. Since his escape, his slim wand has proven useful in fighting Death Eaters and defeating Lucius Malfoy.

eleven Newt Scamander & # 39; s Wand

Newt Scamander is an experienced magician when it comes to magical creatures and his wand has helped him develop those skills. However, his other abilities should certainly not be underestimated.

Despite the fact that his offensive magic was mixed in terms of power, he has managed to fight against Grindelwald and even against a darkness. His subtly designed wand is likely a major factor in his success in casting spells, perhaps increasing his magic beyond his own abilities.

10 Lucius Malfoy's Wand

Lucius Malfoy's wand was passed down to him by his father and was made from elm and dragon heart strings. In addition to belonging to a powerful wizard, Malfoy's wand is simply one of the coolest in the world. Harry Potter universe. It is a fan favorite because of its snake head design.

Clearly, Malfoy was an expert magician in the Dark Arts. Voldemort even made Lucius the leader of the Death Eaters. Throughout the books, Lucius always seemed to be lurking in the shadows, slippery as an eel. He kept his wand tucked away in a cane and was able to pull it out at any time.

9 9 Hermione Granger's wand

Hermione's original wand has a dragon heart core, like many on this list, and is made from vine wood. All who are fans of Harry Potter He knows that Hermione is widely considered the brightest witch of her age.

Despite being often discriminated against in the wizarding world due to her Muggle-borne heritage, Hermione has repeatedly demonstrated how powerful and skillful she is as a witch. Her wand has obviously been a critical part of Hermione's magical education. She has helped save Harry and Ron on more than one occasion with her quick thinking and knowledge of a host of spells and charms.

8 Bellatrix Lestrange's wand

Another dragon heart wand should be classified in this list. It is made from walnut and comes in 12 3/4 inches. This wand belongs to Bellatrix Lestrange, an extremely evil witch and one of Voldemort's most devoted followers. Bellatrix is ​​known for her unpleasant torture habit. She is proficient in using the Cruciatus curse on her many victims.

This curse is not easy to perform, but Bellatrix is ​​adept at it. Of course, this is probably because he has had years of practice inflicting pain on people, unfortunately. Even as a skilled witch, her wand is clearly powerful enough to allow her to do the Dark Lord's orders.

7 7 Minerva McGonagall's Wand

This list would not be complete without mentioning Minerva McGonagall's wand. Your wand is made from spruce and dragon rope and comes in 9 1/2 inches. McGonagall's wand is clearly powerful because she is a Transfiguration expert and teacher.

We know that the Transfiguration is one of the most difficult and complicated types of magic in all Harry Potter universe, and yet McGonagall is able to transform a desk into a pig and vice versa with a simple flick of his wand. She herself is an accomplished Animagus, demonstrating her prowess with the Magical Art Form. It is clear that her wand is an excellent tool for her.

6 6 Severus Snape's Wand

It is not known what Severus Snape's wand was made of, but it is clearly powerful. Despite your feelings about Snape, the complicated character he is, Snape is still a powerful wizard. He was able to work as a double agent for Dumbledore for years without Voldemort, or the Death Eaters, discovering their duplicity.

Furthermore, he is an accomplished potions master and excels at Legilimency. While we don't know exactly what the core of Snape's wand is or the wooden base, it is still evident that his wand was a faithful companion of his magical career to the end. Combined with his keen intellect and skill, it made him an inimitable wizard.

5 5 Voldemort's wand

Voldemort's wand shares a twin phoenix core with the Harry Potter wand. Obviously Voldemort finally wields the elder wand, but it has been shown several times throughout the Harry Potter series that Voldemort's wand serves him perfectly well. With him, he killed many, tortured even more and managed to create his Horcruxes.

His wand was 13 inches long and made from yew, in addition to Fawkes' phoenix feather. However, when faced with the Harry Potter wand, his wand was finally defeated by Harry during the crucial scene of the cemetery in goblet of fire. That is why Voldemort's wand is not rated higher, but it is still, without a doubt, a powerful wand.

4 4 Harry potter wand

We know that Harry's wand was made from holly and contained a phoenix core from Dumbledore's bird, Fawkes. His wand shared a twin core with Voldemort's wand. But ultimately, Harry's wand seems to be the stronger of the two.

He never failed him in all his years at Hogwarts and beyond, and was able to defeat Voldemort in goblet of fire when their wands connected. Of course, a lot of that is due to Harry's abilities, his ability to love, and his differences with Voldemort, but there's no denying that his wand was a very special part of his magical journey.

3 Gellert Grindelwald's Wand

For a time Gellert Grindelwald was in possession of the legendary magic wand. Dumbledore finally defeated him for that. But before that, Grindelwald must have had another magic wand to help him complete his magical education at the Durmstrang Institute. We don't know what that wand was, but we can easily assume that it had extraordinary power.

Grindelwald was Dumbledore's best friend for many years, and the two became some of the most famous wizards of all time. Grindelwald was basically the master of the Dark Arts long before Voldemort appeared, and so we know that his wand was capable of great potential.

2 * 2. Dumbledore's Wand

We may not know what Dumbledore's wand was made of, but we do know that it was extremely powerful. Dumbledore is known as one of the greatest magicians of all time. It was so strong that even Voldemort was afraid of the man. Dumbledore was able to perform magic never before seen by anyone else in the books.

His abilities were profound. He was also adept at casting spells non-verbally. Obviously, much of Dumbledore's ability is due to him, but there is no doubt that his wand plays an important role in his abilities. He was able to come face to face with Gellert Grindelwald and handled it when he won the Senior Wand.

one The old wand

This is obviously the most powerful wand in the entire Harry Potter universe. The Elder Wand is part of the legendary Deathly Hallows along with the Cloak of Invisibility and the Resurrection Stone. Even Voldemort himself coveted the Greater Wand.

It has the ability to fix other wands as Harry uses it to fix his faithful wand instead of taking the wand by himself. Supposedly, the wand was hand carved by the Death of the Old Tree, and can make a wizard (or witch) invincible. Obviously, that's not entirely true, since Harry was able to defeat Voldemort while he had him.

