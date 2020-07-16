Primary elections in Wisconsin, Georgia, New York, and Nevada show that states have a lot of work to do for them. In Wisconsin, hundreds of polling places were closed, and some voters never received the absentee ballots they requested at the April state primaries. This created massive lines in Milwaukee, the most populous city in Wisconsin. Georgia's primaries in June were very similar, as the closing of polls and difficulties with voting machines kept some voters waiting for hours.

New York's outdated registration system riddled with outdated voter lists made it difficult to conduct efficient and fair elections, helping to create a situation where many in the state did not receive ballots in absentia. Furthermore, election officials and poll workers seemed overwhelmed and ill-prepared, while polling places opened late and created long lines, all as the state rushed to change its electoral system with limited time. Even Nevada, which offered any eligible voter the option to vote by mail, saw long lines and a shortage of poll workers in their recent primary election.

Long lines, shortage of votes and broken voting machines should not derail this year's elections. With the US presidency, majorities in both houses of Congress, and countless electoral contests at stake, citizens must be confident that safe and successful elections will be held in all 50 states. As a model of democracy around the world, the United States cannot settle for anything less than that.

Fortunately, even with a president so openly hostile to expanded voting options, states still have the power to organize elections without interference from Washington, DC. State legislatures and secretaries of state, among other state officials, still control how elections are administered and determine whether to expand or contract access to the ballot. Look no further than Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington, four states that successfully organized elections by mail. As has been the case for the past three years, we must work around Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to do what needs to be done.

First, we must understand the fairness of voting by mail. The truth is, elections that are voted by mail do not necessarily protect access to polls for all eligible voters. In states where there is currently no mail-in voting option available to the general public, rushing to a mail-only voting system offers limited-time state clerks to perform critical tasks, forcing them to pay a high price. For example, these offices must ensure that the address and information of each voter is up to date, a task that requires time and manpower. Covid-19 has made this extremely difficult to do in states that lack online voter registration or automated voter registration systems.

Additionally, moving to a vote by mail in states that have never held mail-only elections before runs the risk of excluding key eligible voting groups, including disabled voters, non-English speaking voters or eligible voters who do not have One direction, as we see with many voters living on Native American reservations. Therefore, while voting by mail is safe and secure, in order to protect access for all eligible voters, in-person voting is also necessary to provide access to polls for every voter in our nation.

We must learn from our mistakes. Voters cannot be deterred by long lines or distant and inconvenient polling places. As such, states must prepare to open polling places where voters can safely cast their ballots in person. More locations, and more poll workers, means voters don't need to congregate at any polling station, a risk as the pandemic continues to plague the country.

Even as we open more polling places and expand the vote-by-mail option, expanding early voting can also lessen both the crowds and the burden on election officials. Thirty-nine states and Washington, DC, already offer early voting as an alternative option because it allows busy people to vote at a convenient time. This year, early voting has the added benefit of separating voters for several days to make social distancing possible, while allowing election officials to operate efficiently.

While the plan for a perfect election can never come from our nation's capital, the red and blue states are taking steps to ease the burden on voters and election officials. For example, New Mexico held a successful primary in early June, with a combination of in-person and mail voting that resulted in increased turnout this century. West Virginia had similar success at its primary in June, with "historic" levels of absentee voting across the state. Similar trends were observed in Montana, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

We can have safe and successful elections in November, as some states did in June. But states must complete two steps: planning and preparation. They should also begin to expand voting by mail, increase the number of polling places and poll workers, and implement appropriate early voting measures.

Our democracy is at stake, and any barrier to voting threatens the future of our country.