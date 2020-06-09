Hartley Sawyer fired from & # 39; The Flash & # 39; due to offensive tweets

"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for the seventh season of The Flash," a statement from The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace said Monday. "With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values and policies, which strive and they evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce. "
Sawyer, 35, has not commented on its termination.
Warner Bros. TV is owned by the parent company of CNN.
Last week, actress Skai Jackson tweeted screenshots of several of Sawyer's alleged tweets, writing "Hartley Sawyer, you've been exposed …"
One shows a tweet from 2012 that said: "The only thing that prevents me from making slightly racist tweets is the knowledge that Al Sharpton would never stop complaining about me" and another from 2014 that said: "I enjoyed a secret observation of tits in a audition today. "
Two other tweets from 2012 read: "As a boy, one of my favorite activities was to kidnap homeless women and cut their breasts" and "Date me to rape me so I don't have to masturbate."
CNN has been in contact with the person who appears to have originally shared the offending tweets.
That person, who asked not to be identified, said they collected the old tweets and posted them after Sawyer made a comment on Black Lives Matter.
Screenshots of the tweets have circulated in the past two weeks. Sawyer's Twitter account has been removed.
Not to mention specific tweets, the actor, who played Ralph Dibny on the series for three seasons, apologized in a long statement posted to his verified Instagram account on May 30, hours after the screenshots originally started circulating. .
"I am not here to make excuses, regardless of intention, my words matter and have profound consequences," the statement said. "And mine can and has caused pain and shame, along with feelings I can only imagine, for the fans and fans, my castmates, the crew, my colleagues and friends."
"I owe everyone an apology. And I owe each of you an apology," he added. "Thanks for holding me accountable."
Eric Wallace, executive producer of "The Flash," released a statement Monday saying The tweets "broke my heart and drove me crazy."
"I am also committed to bringing permanent change to the work environment here at The Flash," wrote Wallace. "Yes, this is a family show. But it is for all families. That includes blacks and browns."