Hartley Sawyer fired from & # 39; The Flash & # 39; due to offensive tweets







"Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for the seventh season of The Flash," a statement from The CW, producers Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions and executive producer Eric Wallace said Monday. "With respect to Mr. Sawyer's posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory comments directed at any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender or sexual orientation. Such comments are antithetical to our values ​​and policies, which strive and they evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce. "

Sawyer, 35, has not commented on its termination.

Warner Bros. TV is owned by the parent company of CNN.

Last week, actress Skai Jackson tweeted screenshots of several of Sawyer's alleged tweets, writing "Hartley Sawyer, you've been exposed …"