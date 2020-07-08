Harvard and MIT sue ICE for foreign students to leave the US if courses are online only

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are suing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) over a new policy that would force foreign students to return home. if the courses they are enrolled in are entirely online.

"For many students, returning to their home countries to participate in online instruction is impossible, impractical, prohibitively expensive, and / or dangerous," the lawsuit filed in the District Court in Boston on Wednesday morning.

ICE announced this week that those on F-1 and M-1 student visas would have to leave the US or transfer to another university if their schools offer classes entirely online when they reopen in the fall. If they don't, they could face deportation proceedings.

Additionally, the agency announced that the State Department will not issue visas to students enrolled in comprehensive online programs, and that United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will not allow them to enter the country.

The Harvard and MIT lawsuit seeks a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction preventing the policy from applying. According to The Harvard Crimson, which first reported the lawsuit, the guidelines were released shortly after Harvard announced that it would house no more than 40 percent of college students and that it would teach all classes online in the fall.

In a statement to the students, Harvard President Larry Bacow said the policy "fell without warning, its cruelty was only outweighed by its recklessness."

"It appears that it was purposely designed to pressure colleges and universities to open their on-campus classrooms for in-person instruction this fall, regardless of the health and safety concerns of students, instructors, and others." , said. .

The lawsuit echoed that sentiment, arguing that the policy "reflects an effort by the federal government to force universities to reopen classes in person, which would require housing students in densely populated residential halls, despite the trial of universities that it is neither educationally safe nor advisable to do so and force such a reopening when neither students nor universities have sufficient time to react or address additional risks to the health and safety of their communities. "

"The effect, and perhaps even the goal, is to create as much chaos as possible for universities and international students," he says.

The Associated Press reports that nearly 400,000 foreigners received student visas in the 12-month period ended September 30, a decrease of more than 40 percent compared to four years earlier.

The policy comes amid a broader push by the Trump administration for schools and universities to fully open in the fall as a building block for the reopening of the country as a whole.

Recently, parts of the US have seen an increase in coronavirus cases as they go through reopening phases after months of blockades, leading advocates of continuous online learning claiming that the reopening of schools is dangerous. But supporters of the reopening argue that youth and children are among the least likely to suffer severe symptoms of the virus, and that countries that have reopened schools have not seen a related increase in cases.

"In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITHOUT PROBLEMS," Trump tweeted on Wednesday. "Democrats think it would be politically bad for them if US schools open before the November election, but it is important for children and families. They can cut funds if they don't open!"

Meanwhile, the Trump administration has followed strict immigration policies, related to both the spread of the virus and economic recovery.

The administration is rapidly rejecting illegal immigrants and asylum seekers at the border, often with minimal time, if any, in detention. President Trump signed an order last month that expands immigration restrictions to include bars in various guest worker programs through the end of the year.

