Harvard and Princeton announce plans to bring students back for the fall semester

The pandemic has forced universities to formulate plans to keep educators and students safe from Covid-19. From online learning to limiting the number of people on campus, this is how Harvard and Princeton plan to move forward with the fall semester.
Princeton University will welcome undergraduate students to campus in the fall with reduced capacity, the school announced Monday. Freshmen and juniors will be able to return to campus during the fall semester, while sophomores and seniors will be welcome again in the spring semester.
Princeton also offers a 10% discount on tuition for the school year.
Both universities will emphasize online instructions. At Harvard, all course instruction will be delivered online, even for students who live on campus. Princeton said that most of the academic instruction will remain online.
Exams will be required for all returning to campus, both universities announced, with regular exams throughout the semester.
Harvard will implement social distancing and dedicated quarantine space in dorms. Everyone on the Princeton campus, including visitors, must cover their faces when inside, except in a dorm or apartment.
Princeton undergraduates returning to campus must sign what the university calls a "social contract," which describes their commitment to following the school-designed health and safety protocols.
Harvard said that if the school maintains a 40% capacity for the spring semester, freshmen would return home and the priority is to allow the senior class to return to campus. The school anticipates making a final decision on that in December.
