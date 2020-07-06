Harvard and Princeton announce plans to bring students back for the fall semester







The pandemic has forced universities to formulate plans to keep educators and students safe from Covid-19. From online learning to limiting the number of people on campus, this is how Harvard and Princeton plan to move forward with the fall semester.

Harvard University plans to bring up to 40% of undergraduate students to campus for the fall semester, including all freshmen, the school announced Monday. In addition to freshmen, Harvard will also allow students who need to be on campus to "progress academically."

Princeton University will welcome undergraduate students to campus in the fall with reduced capacity, the school announced Monday. Freshmen and juniors will be able to return to campus during the fall semester, while sophomores and seniors will be welcome again in the spring semester.

Princeton also offers a 10% discount on tuition for the school year.

Both universities will emphasize online instructions. At Harvard, all course instruction will be delivered online, even for students who live on campus. Princeton said that most of the academic instruction will remain online. "For the past two months, my colleagues and I have been studying the pandemic and identifying steps we can take to accommodate students on campus," Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber said in his message to the university community. . "Based on the information now available to us, we believe Princeton will be able to offer all of our college students at least one semester of on-campus education this academic year, but we will need to do much of our teaching online and remotely." Exams will be required for all returning to campus, both universities announced, with regular exams throughout the semester. Harvard will implement social distancing and dedicated quarantine space in dorms. Everyone on the Princeton campus, including visitors, must cover their faces when inside, except in a dorm or apartment. Princeton undergraduates returning to campus must sign what the university calls a "social contract," which describes their commitment to following the school-designed health and safety protocols. Harvard said that if the school maintains a 40% capacity for the spring semester, freshmen would return home and the priority is to allow the senior class to return to campus. The school anticipates making a final decision on that in December. Last week, Yale University announced a similar plan to limit the number of people on campus. Yale will reopen in the fall with no sophomores living on campus, and then it will be open in the spring with no sophomores living on campus. As coronavirus cases are steadily increasing in the Los Angeles region, the University of Southern California announced last week that it is withdrawing plans for undergraduate students to return to the classroom and will instead offer most of the online classes.

CNN's Eric Levenson, Dakin Andone, and Stella Chan contributed to this report.