Harvey Updyke, who poisoned iconic oaks in Auburn, dies at 71

Her son Bear Updyke told AL.com that he died of natural causes in Louisiana on Thursday.
He was 71 years old.
He was sentenced to serve at least six months of a three-year sentence for criminal damage to an agricultural facility, the Lee County District Attorney said at the time.
As part of the sentence, he was subjected to five years of supervised probation, including a ban on attending any college event or stepping on Auburn University property.
Auburn police arrested him for spraying the iconic trees on the edge of the Auburn campus with a herbicide so powerful that agronomists said they had little or no chance of survival.
Authorities first learned of the herbicide after a caller who identified himself as "Al de Dadeville" telephoned a radio show in Birmingham, Alabama, saying it had poisoned the famous oak trees after Auburn won a contentious November 2010 football game against the University of Alabama. .
"Al" ended the call with "Roll Damn Tide," a battle cry for the University of Alabama.