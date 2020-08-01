Harvey Updyke, who poisoned iconic oaks in Auburn, dies at 71

Her son Bear Updyke told AL.com that he died of natural causes in Louisiana on Thursday.

He was 71 years old.

Updyke pleaded guilty to poisoning the oaks that lured generations of Auburn University football fans to Toomer & # 39; s Corner after big wins. The incident, which occurred in 2010, outraged Auburn fans.

He was sentenced to serve at least six months of a three-year sentence for criminal damage to an agricultural facility, the Lee County District Attorney said at the time.