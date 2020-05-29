Harvey Weinstein and Disney face rape allegations of four women

The world breathed a collective sigh of relief on March 11 when Harvey Weinstein He was sentenced to 23 years behind bars. Despite a vigorous and often controversial defense strategy, the serial rapist was convicted and is now serving his sentence at the Wende Correctional Center, a maximum security prison. Even more rewarding is being treated like any other inmate, with his legal team revealing that he has no possession except those issued by the prison.

But even though the monster has been caged, this does not mean that everyone involved has received justice. Yesterday, four women filed a sexual abuse lawsuit in New York, naming not only Harvey Weinstein as the accused, but also the Walt Disney Company (which owned Miramax) and Robert Weinstein. Costume, that you can read in full here, makes the surprising claim that Weinstein raped a minor girl in 1994 in New York. After the assault, she took the actor's ID and told him that if she went public, he:

"Not only does she make sure she never acts in any movies, but she also causes her associates to track her down and physically hurt her and her family."

The other three women allege rapes and assaults that took place in 1984, 2008, and 2013. In an interesting legal twist, some of these cases can only now be filed because of New York State's new Child Victims Act, which allows formerly minor victims. take their abusers to court without statute of limitations.

But while Weinstein's team has yet to issue a statement, Disney has been very quick to defend itself and put distance between themselves and the case. Regarding the Walt Disney Company's relationship with Miramax, a Disney spokesperson said:

“The Weinsteins operated and managed their businesses with virtual autonomy. There is absolutely no legal basis for claims against the company and we will vigorously defend against them. ”

Beyond this case, Harvey Weinstein She is currently facing allegations from almost 100 women who claim she raped or assaulted them. His attorneys are trying to settle them without going to court, but as these cases unfold, he can expect to see his name in the headlines for years to come.