Harvey Weinstein victims received a $ 19 million compensation fund







"Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their employees. After all the harassment, threats and discrimination, their victims are finally getting some justice," New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement.

The settlement stems from a 2018 civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General's office against Weinstein, Robert Weinstein, and Weinstein's companies at large for "egregious violations of New York's civil rights, human rights, and business laws "said the attorney's office. at the time.

Under the plan, a victim compensation fund of $ 18,875,000 will be created and distributed to "women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment and gender discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein. " said the attorney general's office.

As part of the settlement, survivors will also be released from confidentiality, nondisclosure, or non-disclosure agreements with The Weinstein Company or any of the company's former representatives related to any sexual misconduct by Weinstein. They will now be free to tell their stories without fear of retaliation, prosecutors said.