Has Deavan Clegg Had Plastic Surgery?

Throughout the seasons 90 day fiance, many of the cast members' appearances have changed over the years. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way & # 39; s Deavan Clegg looks very different from the women fans met in 2019.

Of the season 1 cast members who left their lives in the United States to start a new one overseas was Deavan, 23. She and Jihoon Lee, 30, met online and within the first three weeks of meeting, they became pregnant with their son, Taeyang Scuti. Deavan certainly didn't have an easy time during his 90 day fiance traveling, having to care for her two children while maintaining a long distance relationship with Jihoon.

Working as a model, Deavan's appearance is obviously very important to her. However, her previous attempts to improve herself did not go so well. In November 2019, Deavan suffered a serious injury after receiving failed lip injections. However, the mother of two had the surgery corrected a month later. Deavan's lips were essentially dying because the doctor was using a filler that had never been tested by the FDA. After traveling to a specialist Las Vegas doctor, the unreliable filler was removed after three days of procedures. After troubling cosmetic procedures, Deavan ended up with fixed lips and in 2019 he also got new teeth to match. Deavan made their veneers with Hybrid Dental, the dental company posted on their Instagram page thanking Deavan for trusting them with their teeth. One Reddit The user posted a side-by-side photo from Season 1 Deavan alongside a recent photo of her, showing the difference venners and lip injections have made. Check out the post below:

As far as Deavan's face is concerned, it is confirmed that he has cosmetically improved his teeth and lips. The model certainly has a distinctive style, and 90 Day Fiancé fans couldn't help but wonder what happened to Deavan's appearance when he left for Korea. However, Deavan responded to viewers by saying that she was eight months pregnant during filming and that it is not fair to compare her face and body before pregnancy with how she looked in the first season.

Jihoon and Deavan are still together today and TLC stars appear in Season 2 of 90 day fiancé: the other way. However, as with many couples, the second installment of their journey is unlikely to run smoothly. In the season 2 trailer, Deavan can be seen on video calling her husband less than impressed as he reveals that he has a job but is not sure how much he pays. Deavan will be permanently moving from Utah to South Korea this time, but during the series preview, she expresses serious concern about being the sole provider for herself and the Jihoon family.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 2 premieres June 8 at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

