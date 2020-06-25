Has Donald Trump's political magic disappeared?







That was the headline in a press release from the Republican National Committee on June 10, celebrating his claim that the 73 Republican candidates Donald Trump had endorsed in the 2020 campaign had won.

"Last night's primaries were an emphatic reminder of the enthusiasm for President Trump's agenda that is sweeping the nation," RNC spokesman Steve Guest insisted. "The enthusiasm for President Trump and Republicans for November is undeniable."

Of course, all stripes must come to an end. And on Tuesday the president's career ended. Twice.

First was the overwhelming victory of Madison Cawthorn, 24, over Lynda Bennett in District 11 of North Carolina, which Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, had previously had.

Trump had sent two tweets this month endorsing Bennett. "Please let this serve as my full and total endorsement of a great fighter and ally in North Carolina, @LyndaBennettNC" he wrote June 4 . "She is strong on crime, borders, military, our great vets, and 2A." The president also made an automated call for Bennett in which he told Republican voters in the district that "there is a great election on Tuesday and I need your help to elect Lynda Bennett for Congress." Then there was the case of Representative Tom Massie (R) in Kentucky. Massie had sparked Trump's anger (and the anger of many of his fellow Republicans and Democrats) when he insisted in late March that the Covid-19 relief bill be voted in person. "He looks like a third-rate Grandstander named @RepThomasMassie, a congressman from, unfortunately, a really BIG state, Kentucky, wants to vote against the new Save Our Workers bill in Congress." Trump tweeted . "WIN HOME, but kick Massie out of the Republican Party!" Trump never officially endorsed Massie's opponent Todd McMurtry, although several of Massie's Republican colleagues did. They rescinded those endorsements when McMurtry's Twitter account revealed the use of racist and anti-immigrant messages and images Massie came to victory and said her victory "sends a strong message that Republican voters in the 4th District of Kentucky want someone to represent them in Washington who upholds the principles, upholds life, and supports the Constitution." Point : With Trump's political outlook declining significantly, it now also appears that he has lost his magic touch in choosing the primary winners.





