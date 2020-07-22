Has Kanye crossed the line with Kim?

In this episode:

After a strange protest and Twitter campaign, Kim Kardashian is reportedly "mortified" and "desperately concerned" about Kanye.

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks calls to talk about how he ended up on "Marriage Bootcamp."

And Harry Styles' quarantine mustache is dividing the Internet, but not Maggie and Ian.

Here is a closer look at some of today's stories:

Kanye's crisis

Kanye West's savage campaign left Kardashian "mortified" and "desperately concerned" that the rapper is not taking medication for his mental health, sources close to the family say. At the rally, West claimed that he and his now wife Kim Kardashian spoke about the abortion of their first child.

The 43-year-old man was derailed in his first campaign speech Sunday by his alleged presidential candidate in North Charleston, SC.

A source said: "Kim is mortified. She has been desperately trying to help Kanye, keep him calm, and prevent him from having a public crisis. The family believes that she is having a bipolar episode. You will not take medicine because you feel it is less creative. But (going out) and saying that about (his oldest daughter) North is shocking. Kim is devastated. She has worked very hard to help him, but she won't let him do this to his children. "

Phaedra Parks' new concert

Former "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks chatted with Maggie and Ian about how he ended up on "Marriage Bootcamp" and how he is doing in his other lines of work.

What is it like to watch the drama of the relationship on another reality show?

You know what? This program is very interesting because I like how "housewives" are photographed. This is a controlled environment because we are locked in this house and the cameras are on the walls. So there are no producers walking. Basically, you're being recorded at all times, except when you use the bathroom, of course. But I mean, don't powder your face, but when you're in the bathroom. So that makes it very different. It makes it very raw because, you know, they see you when you get dressed to go to bed. Come when they see what you do in your bed.

How about your partner? How does he feel?

Well he's an actor, so he's a different kind of camera, although he had never been in the reality TV genre. So I had to convince him that it made sense. But we get a lot of great feedback on this program when we really consider it. And then it made me feel very confident that it would be good for us in particular, because, you know, it's a long distance relationship and that can be a little difficult at times.

Something that is very interesting about you, but that sometimes people forget is that you are also a mortuary. How's that going?

"Oh my gosh, it's going great. Did you hear about that pandemic? We're booming, unfortunately. We've been packed since it started. Normally in the summer months, we expect a boat accident or motorcycle accident because otherwise We're pretty empty. But we're packed. I mean, we're working like it's our heaviest season. So, you know, people know, I tell people when they say, "Oh, it's not that important." oh let me tell you in real terms I get 17 calls a day for pick ups in one place And last week everyone was under 59 years old I was 47, 22, 26, 27 and 28 years old The pandemic really It wreaks havoc on families. This pandemic is really serious and people should realize that because it is not a joke. "

Harry designs a mustache

Harry Styles has a new look during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 26-year-old singer decided to grow his facial hair into a full mustache, sparking a frenzy among fans.

Catch up on all the episodes of "We Listen" by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes come out every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.