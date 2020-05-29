Hasbro presents new packaging and figures for Star Wars: The Black Series

While we may still be a few months away from the exciting new lines hitting stores, Hasbro has revealed the look of its collectible packaging and the numbers for the upcoming Star Wars: The Black Series Toy line featuring new and old beloved characters including Admiral Ackbar, Ahsoka Tano, Luke Skywalker and more! Figures and packaging can be seen in the gallery below!

The new Star Wars: The Black Series packaging presented below welcomes a new era for collectors and fans, with various new details and color combinations. Each color combination represents a Star Wars Entertainment property and helps fans collect figures based on their favorite movies and series. The new Black Series packaging side also highlights the new character art for each figure. The combination of the colors and art of the characters allows fans to create incredible montage style displays of their favorites. Star Wars characters.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK GARAZEB SERIES OF 6 INCH ORRELIOS DELUXE "ZEB" Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: The black series Deluxe 6-inch figure of Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios, inspired by the Star Wars Rebels animated series This figure also comes with a character-inspired accessory that makes a great addition to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order at GameStop, Hasbro Pulse and Entertainment Earth.

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER BLACK SERIES (SNOWSPEEDER) Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: The black series 6-INCH Luke Skywalker (Snowspeeder) figure inspired by Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. This figure comes with two character-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE 6 INCH KANAN JARRUS BLACK SERIES Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: The black series Kanan Jarrus 6 INCH figure, inspired by the Star Wars Rebels animated series This figure comes with two character-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order at GameStop, Hasbro Pulse and Entertainment Earth.

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH BLACK CHOPPER SERIES (C1-10P) Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: You will be black Figure 6-INCH Chopper (C1-10P), inspired by the Star Wars Rebels animated series This figure comes with two character-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH BLACK SERIES SABINE WREN Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Sabine Wren figure, inspired by the Star Wars Rebels Animated Series This figure comes with three character-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HERA SYNDULLA Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: THE BLACK SERIES Hera Syndulla 6 INCH figure, inspired by the Star Wars Rebels Animated Series This figure comes with a character-inspired accessory that makes a great addition to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: BLACK SERIES EZRA BRIDGE 6 INCHES Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: The black series Ezra Bridger 6-INCH figure, inspired by the Star Wars Rebels animated series This figure comes with two character-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH AHSOKA TANO BLACK SERIES Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this quality Star Wars: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH Ahsoka Tano figure, inspired by the Star Wars Rebels animated series This figure comes with two character-inspired accessories that make great additions to any Star Wars collection. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH TROMPER IMPERIAL BLACK SERIES Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this Star Wars: THE BLACK SERIES Imperial Stormtrooper 6-INCH figure, inspired by The Mandalorian series in Disney + and with quality details and multiple points of articulation. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH CLONE TROOPER (KAMINO) Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this Star Wars: The black series Figure 6-INCH Clone Trooper (Kamino), inspired by the Star wars, clone wars series and with quality details and multiple points of articulation. Fans and collectors can showcase this highly poseable figure (four fully jointed limbs), with premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH BLACK SERIES ADMIRAL ACKBAR Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this Star Wars: The black series 6 INCH Ackbar Admiral Figure, designed to look like the character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi and with top quality details and multiple points of articulation. Fans and collectors can show off this highly poseable figure (four fully articulated limbs), featuring movie-inspired decor, in his action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE BLACK 6 INCH SERIES THE MANDALORIA Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this premium Star Wars: The black series 6 INCHES The Mandalorian figure is carefully detailed to resemble the character of The Mandalorian Live-action television series on Disney +. With premium deco and multiple points of articulation, fans and collectors can display this highly poseable figure (four fully articulated limbs) in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order at Amazon, Walmart, GameStop, Hasbro Pulse and Entertainment Earth.

STAR WARS: THE 6-INCH BLACK SERIES TEEBO (EWOK) Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this Star Wars: The black series 6-INCH Teebo (Ewok) figure, detailed to look like the character from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. With premium deco and multiple points of articulation, fans and collectors can display this highly poseable figure (four fully articulated limbs) in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!

STAR WARS: THE 6 INCH VADER DARTH BLACK SERIES Figure

Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from Star Wars Galaxy with this Star Wars: The black series Darth Vader 6-inch figure, detailed to look like the character from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. With premium deco and multiple points of articulation, fans and collectors can display this highly poseable figure (four fully articulated limbs) in their action figure and vehicle collection. Available for pre-order on Amazon and more!