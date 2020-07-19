Haskins and Talgo: Biden plan for free enrollment in public universities could condemn most private universities

Most private colleges and universities in the United States could be forced to close if former Vice President Joe Biden is elected president and achieves his stated goal of eliminating public university tuition for students with annual household incomes of less than $ 125,000.

In addition to hitting taxpayers with a bill that could total more than $ 1 trillion in 10 years, the Biden plan would encourage many students who would otherwise attend private colleges and universities, both secular and religious affiliates, to go to public schools.

The cost of private higher education already far exceeds tuition at public universities. Completely eliminating public university tuition for the estimated 80 percent of US students who would qualify based on family income under the Biden plan would widen the cost gap between public and private universities.

Biden also wants to offer two years of free community colleges, including for so-called "Dreamers," immigrants who were illegally brought into the United States as minors. Graduates of community colleges can transfer to four-year colleges to earn a bachelor's degree.

The Biden plan would not sound the death sentence for all private colleges and universities. Students in many households earning more than $ 125,000 would not receive much in government aid, which would put private universities on a more equal footing with public schools. And more elite private schools, such as Harvard, Yale, Princeton, and Stanford, would continue to attract students based on their prestigious names and reputations.

But what about the more than 1,000 other private schools, including many universities with religious affiliations? Many of these schools are already struggling to survive. More surely it would have to close its doors under the Biden plan.

Leaving aside the main question of whether Uncle Sam can pay the tuition of millions of students and bear that responsibility, a much better way to distribute federal student aid would be to give students scholarships or loans to use at any college, accredited college or university. desired job training program, public or private, based on family income and academic performance.

Giving students the freedom to choose their higher education institution without being penalized for choosing a private option or job training program would ensure that private and public institutions compete in a fairer market. Students would not be penalized for choosing to go to a secular or religious private university, institutions that Biden seems determined to destroy, or for choosing to pursue a specialized trade.

Private higher education has a rich history in the US, it has pioneered many innovations and educated students who have made important contributions to our country. In addition, private universities have provided competition for public universities, which has resulted in public schools improving their performance to attract students.

If the Biden plan becomes a reality, some private universities could push to become public schools. But the number that could likely achieve public university status is small. Furthermore, religious universities could never make the transition without completely shedding their religious affiliations.

In addition to all of these damaging provisions, Biden's plan would provide far-reaching student debt programs that promise loan "forgiveness." This is just another way of saying that Biden wants to shift costs from those who incurred them to those who did not, including middle-income taxpayers.

Biden also wants to dramatically increase government spending for higher education institutions, in addition to all these other spending plans, and, as usual, has no way to pay these additional costs.

Although Biden won't admit it, the only way to "pay" for his educational plan would be to impose large tax increases on the American people or to print money and accumulate more debt.

Biden's plan would be a complete train accident. It probably wouldn't just destroy at least several hundred private secular and religious schools by using the government to unfairly kick them out of business. The plan would also do nothing to deal with the underlying reason why college has become so expensive.

The truth is, college costs have skyrocketed much faster than the inflation rate for decades because many of the market forces that normally lower costs have already been destroyed by the federal government.

The federal government makes it too easy for students to borrow virtually any amount of money to pay massive amounts for college tuition, room and board.

Because students can borrow $ 50,000, $ 60,000, or more per year to pay for college expenses, schools have no reason to keep costs down. University officials know that students will pay, because the government will provide students and / or their parents with low-interest loans, even to families who don't have businesses accumulating large student debt.

As a result, universities are slow to innovate and are looking for ways to cut costs. At a time when technology and high-speed Internet should make college more affordable than ever, college has never been more expensive. This is a direct result of the involvement of the federal government. The Biden plan would only make the problem worse.

Providing students with access to free tuition college degrees would also encourage many people to waste tens of thousands of dollars on room and board and lose more money by staying out of the workforce while attending school, when they would have been better off without it. college.

While high schools and universities have long insisted that almost everyone who wants a decent income needs a four-year college degree, this is simply not true.

Many electricians, welders, plumbers, carpenters, and workers in the oil and natural gas industry, to name just a few examples, can earn a middle-class income without a bachelor's degree. And many college classes do little to prepare students for real-world jobs.

Also, some of the richest people in America were those who dropped out of college, including Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Facebook creator Mark Zuckerberg, Dell Technologies founder Michael Dell and the late Apple founder Steve Jobs.

It may not be politically correct to say so, but the truth is that hundreds of thousands or even millions of students who attend American universities each year would probably be better off saving their money and gaining work experience. For many, college is a waste of money and not the best way to earn wealth in the long run.

Chris Talgo is a researcher at the Heartland Institute.