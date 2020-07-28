Hawaii struggles with complacency after another nearby hurricane

Hurricane Douglas joined a long list of hurricanes that have approached the Hawaiian Islands but did not cause major damage.

Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami said such experiences unfortunately help people to be complacent and they think disaster will never hit them.

"What we are really concerned about is Mother Nature: there is no way you can control her. And the only time she decides not to send a message but to really impact our island will be when certain people have taken it lightly," she said. Kawakami.

Douglas passed about 45 miles north of Maui and possibly even closer to Oahu as a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday.

Despite previous warnings that Douglas might pass directly over the islands, surfers hit the waves and selfie lovers flocked to the Oahu shoreline.

Chenay Borja went on an excursion with her adult son hoping to see some waterfalls. She chose a ridge where there was flat terrain and where she felt she would not be hurt. The rain on the radar also followed.

She said people on Oahu stock up on food, water and supplies, but they also like to take advantage of the opportunity storms offer to see big waves in places where there would normally be no waves.

"One day we just won't take it seriously and we're just going to hit it and we're not going to be prepared for that," said Borja. "And yes, we buy all the things, but we still go into the storm."

Kawakami said Kauai's history of being hit by major hurricanes and floods has left a strong impression on island residents who take climate threats seriously.

“Even people who are relatively new will, in a sense, listen to local knowledge, they will see people prepare. And they will simply follow suit, "Kawakami said.

In 1992, Hurricane Iniki damaged or destroyed 41 percent of the island's homes. Just two years ago, heavy rains caused landslides that cut entire communities off Kauai's north shore for months.

Talmadge Magno, Hawaii County Civil Defense Administrator, said he believes most people heed the warnings and will not evaluate nature.

He said Hurricane Douglas offered residents a way to learn how they can do a better job preparing for such storms.

"I think this was a good type of test for the community also to see where they are in preparation," he said.

Forecasters said Douglas would have been much worse for Hawaii if he had followed only 20 or 30 miles south.

"Not only did he not touch land, but he surrounded the islands," said meteorologist with the National Weather Service Chevy Chevalier.

It is rare for hurricanes to hit islands that are relatively small compared to the vastness of the Pacific Ocean.

"You are not going to see them beat up so often," Chevalier said.

Oahu didn't get much rain, but heavy rains and the wind hit Maui, knocking down a small tree on the Hana Highway.

Duke Stevens, who lives in Hana, on the eastern edge of Maui, said there was no more wind on Sunday afternoon and that the light rain that persistently fell during the night had decreased.

"I've seen much worse things," said Stevens, who has lived on Maui since 1987.

Antonia Hall, from Kihei City, western Maui, said she took furniture from her porch, bought non-perishable food and filled her bathtub for an emergency water supply, but the storm saved her area.

"Maui has dodged so many hurricanes," he said. "This is something we went through here."

Associated Press journalists Mark Thiessen in Anchorage, Alaska, Brian P.D. Hannon in Phoenix and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.