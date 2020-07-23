Hawaiian Airlines stewardess dies of coronavirus, airline confirms

A flight attendant employed by Hawaiian Airlines died of the new coronavirus, the airline confirmed.

Jeff Kurtzman, a Los Angeles-based flight attendant, passed away Tuesday night, reports KHON 2.

The late butler joined the airline in 1986.

HAWAII delays reopening tourism until September. one

Hawaiian Airlines CEO Peter Ingram shared the news with employees Wednesday, revealing that Kurtzman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

A company spokesperson told the outlet that Kurtzman had attended a recent training session at the airline's headquarters in Honolulu in late June, an event that has been linked to a group of coronavirus cases. Since then, the airline has canceled the flight attendant training schedule.

In the Ingram email to staff, the executive said Kurtzman "had become known to colleagues in flight for his passion for discovering new places, people and cultures; his excellent sense of humor and ability to converse easily; and his loving heart ”in the last three decades.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"He embodied the aloha and malama values ​​that we cherish."

"Jeff Kurtzman is the type of person you would want as your best friend. I would take your shirt off your back, "Connie Florez, a friend of the late butler, told KHON2 about her death." Hawaii has lost a beautiful man. "

A Hawaiian Airlines spokesman was not immediately available for further comment.

CLICK HERE FOR CONTINUOUS COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES FROM FOX NEWS