In the sixth episode of Marvel’s “Hawkeye,” Clint Barton is tasked with taking out a group of armed men in a warehouse. After incapacitating one, he has to figure out how to take down two more without being caught or killed. This week’s instalment is all about figuring out your next move and executing it quickly, so don’t miss it!

What is Hawkeye all about?

Barton can take out the other two gunmen using his bow and arrow despite being outnumbered. After completing his mission, he heads back to Avengers Tower, where Phil Coulson greets him. It looks like things will get interesting for Barton in the next few episodes! In the latest episode of Hawkeye, Barton is tasked with taking out a group of armed men in a warehouse. After incapacitating one, he has to figure out how to take down two more without being caught or killed. This week’s instalment is all about figuring out your next move and executing it quickly, so don’t miss it! The next episode of Hawkeye is sure to be full of action, so don’t miss it! Join Barton as he takes on another dangerous mission and see how he handles the pressure.

Who are in the cast of Hawkeye episode 6

This series is star-studded with actors like Jeremy Renner, who is reprising his role as Clint Barton/Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, and Fra Fee as Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak. We will also get to see Brian d’Arcy James playing Derek Bishop. Aleks Paunovic as Ivan. Piotr Adamczyk as Tomas is some other faces. The episode is directed by Jonathan Igla and is based on Marvel Comics. Stay tuned for all the action.

A major theory is 'confirmed' in the #Hawkeye episode 6 finale as #Kingpin returns for an epic showdown *spoilers ahead* https://t.co/UL4YRyNC4B — Metro Entertainment (@Metro_Ents) December 22, 2021

Previous five episodes of Hawkeye

The show follows the events of Avengers: Endgame, where Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has to retire from being an Avenger after he loses his family in the snap. Hawkeye is a Marvel Cinematic Universe series that has five episodes already released. These are the Episodes’ names and release dates.

Episode 1 – November 24, 2021 – “Never Meet Your Heroes”

Episode 2 – November 24, 2021 – “Hide and Seek”

ADVERTISEMENT

Episode 3 – December 1, 2021 – “Echoes”

Episode 4– December 8, 2021 – “Partners, Am I Right?”

Episode 5– December 15, 2021 – “Ronin”

Episode 6– December 22, 2021 – “So This Is Christmas?”

All episodes of Hawkeye are available for streaming on Marvel HQ. Episode four that aired on December 8, 2021, showed us how Hawkeye got his farm back but also had to deal with some thugs who threatened him, while episode five showed Barton reunited with his old friend Kate Bishop, who helps him to take care of the farm. The 5th episode is called “Ronin” and was released on December 15, 2021. In this episode, Barton suffers from hallucinations after he’s exposed to a new weaponized gas during a fight with the Yakuza in Tokyo. He starts seeing his dead family members and friends who try to convince him to commit suicide. Bishop helps him to fight the hallucinations and finally overcome them. The episode ends with Barton vowing never to use the Ronin persona again.

What can the viewers expect?

You can expect Hawkeye to be two steps ahead of his opponents and always one step ahead of the viewers. With new episodes airing every week, there’s never a dull moment. In this episode, we see Hawkeye team up with Kate Bishop as they take on new challenges and enemies. With Brian d’ Arcy James playing the villainous role of Simon Williams, this episode is sure to be one that you won’t want to miss! Hawkeye episode six is all about quick thinking and being two steps ahead of your opponent. In this series, we see Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton/Hawkeye fighting crime in a whole new light. With Hailee Steinfeld playing Kate Bishop, the show takes on a more youthful appeal while still maintaining the action-packed sequences we’ve come to expect.

Viewers response on Hawkeye episode 6

Rotten Tomatoes has rated the series 92% based on 87 reviews. On Metacritic, the series has a rating of 66 out of a hundred based on 27 critics. Reviews have been mainly positive, with viewers saying they are excited to see more from Hawkeye and this new season. It will be interesting to see how the series continues throughout this upcoming year!