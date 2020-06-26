Hawley criticizes great technology for & # 39; censor & # 39; to the Christian worship leader

Senator Josh Hawley called to Instagram Wednesday night for censoring videos of a Christian activist who participates in peaceful prayer gatherings at protest sites across the country.

The Missouri Republican shared a Twitter post from Sean Feucht, who claimed that the tech giant was blocking his videos from being shared and viewed without giving him a specific reason.

"Cancel culture is found #BigTech. Now @instagram is censoring a Christian worship leader who wants to post praise and worship videos of places where there has recently been a riot, "Hawley wrote." And that doesn't meet "community standards"? I can't wait to hear the explanation for this. "

Feucht's original tweet read: "This is what we have come to in the United States! Instagram is now classifying my WORSHIP videos as" harmful or false information. "Religious freedom? Freedom of expression? Big-name censorship technologies? "

Fox News spoke to Feucht, 36, about his ministry and how he discovered that his videos were being blocked.

INTERNET WATCHDOG CALLS THE CONGRESS TO REVOKE GREAT TECHNOLOGICAL PROTECTIONS AGAINST THE POLITICAL BIAS

"I am a leader in the faith community. I am also an artist and have a ministry of worship and missions," he said. "One of the things we've been doing since [the recent United States protests] started happening is that we've been going to many of these places and bringing in a unified coalition – black, white, Hispanic, Asian – just people together , worshiping and praying, and protesting peacefully.

"We did it in St. Louis under the arch, a couple of blocks from where four police officers were shot a night or two earlier," Feucht continued. "I was still pretty crazy there. Then we did Minneapolis. We have people in Manhattan and all kinds of places, but I personally was there in St. Louis and then in Minneapolis. What was happening was, for whatever reason, my Instagram videos they were flagged as harmful and did not meet community standards. "

The California resident and father of four said he only realized what was happening after other users complained that they were unable to share or view any of his recent content.

"I noticed that the videos were being deleted and they were not getting normal traction," he explained. "But I didn't know this was the reason until I started getting tagged in people's posts about it. Other people found they couldn't share it, capture it, couldn't even see it. So I blew the trumpet because it's crazy."

Feucht provided Fox News with YouTube links to two of his videos marked as harmful, from prayer meetings that took place in St. Louis and Minneapolis on June 5 and 14, respectively.

The first video, titled "Worshiping Through the St Louis Riots," showed a crowd of people from different backgrounds gathered together preaching a message of peace, faith and inclusion while listening to background music.

DEVASTATING THE FIRE OF MISSISSIPPI INVESTIGATED AS ARSON

The second video, titled "CLOTHES OF HOPE at the George Floyd Memorial site," showed people praying, singing, and comforting each other. It also included several baptisms of the attendees. People of different races were also shown crying together and hugging.

"What is being pressed [on social media]: violence, looting, all those videos are crazy," added Feucht. "In the meantime, we are literally having a time of prayer and worship. There is nothing remotely close to anything offensive. I don't know why it was marked. I have not received a response from them yet."

Fox News contacted Facebook, the owner of Instagram, about the videos.

"We have not removed any content from @ seanfreucht's account," spokeswoman Stephanie Otway told Fox News. "The post in question was shared again by another account, and we have not seen any evidence that it was mistakenly removed."

Fox News also contacted Hawley, who is an outspoken critic of big technology.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Only in the past few weeks, Twitter called President Trump's promise to enforce the law, which the Constitution requires him to do," abusive, "he told Fox News." Google threatened to demonetize conservative news sites, and now Instagram decided to censure a Christian worship leader for posting praise and worship videos. There is no accountability for these censorship companies, and that is why Congress needs to reform Section 230 and end the love deal for these companies. "

Feucht, who said he received death threats for the work he has been doing, accused the media of avoiding positive faith-related stories because they do not generate traffic on the website. He also said he hopes his story can serve as a catalyst for action among the Christian community.

"It is reaching absurd levels. They are trying to create this narrative," he said. "The church is coming together. Worship and prayer meetings are going on, but people don't see them. I think a lot of it is because the mainstream media doesn't think it's clickable. They prefer a scary narrative."

Feucht added: "It could be a critical point in the Christian community to start asking, 'What's going on?'