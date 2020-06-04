Hawley criticizes Rosenstein for conduct of Mueller's investigation: "He wasn't really serious about getting the facts"

Senate Judiciary Committee member Josh Hawley, a Mo. Republican, said "The history"On Wednesday, former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein" was not taking his job seriously "in relation to the former special adviser Robert Mueller's research in collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Rosenstein testified before the Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that he would not have signed a request to renew the order of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor former Trump campaign assistant Carter Page if he had known about "significant errors "disclosed in the application.

DOJ LAUNCHES A LONG-WAITING SPRING MEMORY

"I think Rod Rosenstein admitted that he signed this court order in a secret court, the FISA court, for a wiretap, and admitted that he did not even read the order request," Hawley told host Martha MacCallum. "This was a court order involving the President of the United States, an ongoing investigation of the President of the United States and he did not even read it …

"He acted as if he was not responsible and, you know, it was someone else's responsibility to verify these facts. He so misled the court, Martha, that the court issued a statement saying" We cannot trust anything that the In no other case does the FBI give us because they have lied to us so much. Someone has to be responsible here. "

Hawley added that Rosenstein's testimony "tells you that he was not serious about doing his job. I mean, he was the acting attorney general at the time because Jeff Sessions had recused himself. He was the key person in this investigation. , and is your signature on paper.

"It is their job to represent things honestly before this court. And, by the way, Martha, what happens with this court is that if you are a defendant, you cannot appear before him. It is a secret court. They trust the veracity of the government. And in this case, the government lied. "

Hawley continued his attack, saying that Rosenstein had shown that "he was not really serious about getting the facts."

"He certainly didn't take the FBI surveillance under him who was on this crusade seriously, a handful of agents on this crusade against the president," he said. "Rod Rosenstein submitted materially false statements to the court that led the court to say that they probably should not have issued these orders. I mean, it is absolutely incredible. There must be responsibility and there must be a change."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.