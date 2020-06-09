Hawley Urges Justice Department to Investigate Possible Biases in Managing Floyd's Protests and Church Services Amid Pandemic

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Urged the Justice Department Tuesday to investigate whether state officials applied coronavirus restrictions differently to George Floyd's protests than to religious gatherings.

"Under the First Amendment, state officials should not treat religious people and groups worse than others, and should not favor one type of speech over another," Hawley wrote in a letter to Attorney General William Barr.

"State officials have violated the rights of freedom of expression and free exercise of religious Americans by treating religious gatherings and speech differently than speech and mass protest gatherings. I urge you to initiate a full civil rights investigation. "

Hawley also argued that state officials were using "their support for this protest to infringe on the free exercise and freedom of expression rights of American religious."

MASS PROTESTS & # 39; RIPPED THE MASK & # 39; THE POLITICIZED COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES OF THE LIBERAL MEDIA, CRITICIANS SAY

Some religious leaders have been irritated by the restrictions of the coronavirus, which has prevented in-person services, including weddings and funerals. Some have even presented legal challenges in an effort to force open their doors.

"Government officials who are banning or limiting church gatherings but encouraging protesters reveal that their closing directives have more to do with anti-religious bigotry than the virus," said Jeremy Dys, Special Advisor on Litigation and Communications for First Liberty to Fox News.

"The First Amendment is not a multiple choice. We hope that Attorney General Barr will ask mayors like Bill de Blasio [in New York], Jacob Frey [in Minneapolis] and Muriel Bowser [in Washington DC] why they would join thousands in protests on its streets, but prevent even the 12 disciples from meeting anywhere in their cities. "

De Blasio has defended the apparent bias in the enforcement of coronavirus regulations.

CALIFORNIA SHEPHERDS VOTE TO CHALLENGE THE GOVERNMENT. NEWSOM AND REOPEN: "CHURCHES ARE PART OF THE ANSWER, NOT THE PROBLEM"

"When you see a nation, an entire nation, simultaneously dealing with an extraordinary crisis sown in 400 years of American racism, I'm sorry, that's not the same question as the understandably wronged store owner or devout religious person who wants to go back to services, "reports last week.

"This is something that is not about which side of the spectrum you are on. It is a deep, deep American crisis. We have never seen anything like what we have seen in the past few days. This is a powerful and painful historical moment."

It is unclear how the Justice Department will respond, but the Trump administration has already sympathized with religious groups in multiple ways during the pandemic, and the president specifically said on May 22 that he viewed religious activities as an "essential" service.

That same week, DOJ's Civil Rights Division sent letters expressing concern about how California and Nevada treated religious organizations during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

In April, Barr issued a statement arguing that even in times of emergency, "when reasonable and temporary restrictions are placed on rights, the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers."

"Therefore, the government cannot impose special restrictions on religious activity that do not apply to similar non-religious activities. For example, if a government allows comparable cinemas, restaurants, concert halls and other meeting places remain open and unrestricted, you cannot order houses of worship to be closed, limit the size of your congregation, or prevent religious gatherings. Religious institutions should not be selected for special charges. "