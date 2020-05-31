Hayao Miyazaki's Lost Movie: Before Studio Ghibli, there was Rowlf

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

Hayao Miyazaki doesn't always make movies with children in mind. His most recent film The wind increases, is full of challenging adult themes and the intense violence of Princess Mononoke It was enough for Disney to distribute the film in the United States through Miramax, its adult-oriented brand in the late 1990s. But even its most adult fare wouldn't come close to a movie it almost made: Rowlf.

Rowlf It is an American comic written by Richard Corben. As with other Corben works, Rowlf It is a comic book in the style of exploitation full of violence and exaggerated nudes. The comic was originally published in a small newspaper before reaching the pages of Heavy Metal magazine, where Corben gained much of its notoriety and fame.

The main character in the comic is the canine companion of a princess named Rowlf. When the princess is kidnapped by demons, an evil wizard who believes Rowlf killed the princess tries to transform him into a man so that he can admit his crimes. However, the spell fails, transforming Rowlf into a half-human, half-dog hybrid. After her transformation, Rowlf sets off to find her princess and rescue her in a demon slaughter. In 1980 Hayao Miyazaki wanted to adapt it to a movie.

Image: Rip Off Press via Heavymetal.com

Miyazaki expressed interest in adapting Rowlf in a proposal written to Corben himself, where he recognized that the subject might be a bit strange for the Japanese public, but that he thought it would be a success in the United States. Miyazaki apparently planned to change the story slightly by doing Rowlf Becoming half man, half dog out of his love for the princess and his desire to protect her, rather than a spell.

Along with the new story ideas, Miyazaki also included some concepts for his version of the movie. True to Studio Ghibli's other adaptations, instead of adapting his style to more closely resemble Corbenn's dark, sandy, and heavily shaded work, he was going to reinterpret the original in his own tradition.

The princess is more childish and has similar characteristics to some of Miyazaki's previous works as Lupine the 3rd. Rowlf himself looks cuter, smoother, and moves with love, even when brandishing an assault rifle.

Corben rejected the proposal, but it is clear that he was not against the idea of ​​animation. A year later, the Corben Heavy Metal magazine comic, Den, would be adapted as one of the segments of the animated film, Heavy metal, he kept much closer in style to his own original art.

Despite the rejection, Miyazaki did not forget to Rowlf completely. In fact, it's easy to see how Miyazaki was inspired by Corben's work in Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind, that came out just four years after he wrote his proposal to the author RowlfThe setting is Canisland, which combines elements of medieval castles and fantasy with modern technology. The demons in the story use machine guns and tanks, but attack castles and kidnap princesses.

While Miyazaki's films often involve mechanical technologies in fantasy worlds, Nausicaä He feels especially informed about this lost project, with its mechanical flying machines and tanks. In Miyazaki's concept art for Rowlf You can already see the beginnings of the vehicles that would later appear in the film.

Another piece of Miyazaki's proposal for a Rowlf The animated feature included a bigger role for the princess's father. While the king is absent from Corben's original story, Miyazaki wanted to make him an ineffective ruler who left his kingdom to collapse due to negligence. This plot, in its entirety, seems to be working its way directly from Miyazaki's rejected proposal to Nausicaa, where the princess's father also fails his kingdom through bad government.

It's hard to see where a story about a bipedal dog that exploits demons with a tank would fit into the stable of Miyazaki's classics right now. Looking back, though, it's hard not to be fooled by seeing one of the greatest animators in history, working on a completely different kind of story than the one you've explored before. But perhaps it is enough to know that Miyazaki's apparent fascination with Richard Corben and Heavy Metal magazine-style comics helped give us an underrated gem such as Nausicaäand wonder where a Rowlf The movie would have taken Miyazaki if he had.