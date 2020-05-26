Hayao Miyazaki's meme "Anime was a mistake," he explained

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli's week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese House of Animation Library in digital and broadcast services, we are studying the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

You may have seen the image. The grizzled face of legendary Studio Ghibli animator Hayao Miyazaki with a bold phrase: "The anime was a mistake." And you may have asked, "Did he really say that?"

The short answer is no. But the long answer is … a little?

Miyazaki is a humanistic artist, creator of some of the most moving, smooth and hopeful films in the animated canon. He's also a guy with no obvious inhibitions to voice his opinion, and in a daily series for Ghibli Week, we're going to highlight some of the things the lone director has despised.

In 2014, the Japanese news site Golden Times published a series of screenshots from a video interview with Miyazaki, in which he is speaking while drawing a girl, arms outstretched at her sides. The subtitles, later translated into English by Sora News 24, read:

You see, if you can draw like this or not, being able to think about this type of design, it depends on whether you can say to yourself or not, "Oh yes, girls like this exist in real life." If you don't spend time looking at real people, you can't because you have never seen it. Some people spend their lives interested only in themselves. Almost all Japanese animation is produced with hardly any basis taken from real people watching, you know. It is produced by humans who cannot bear to look at other humans. And that's why the industry is full of otaku!

Otaku is a more loaded term in his native Japan than in the United States, not only does it mean "nerd with obsessive interests", but it sometimes includes connotations of "destructively antisocial". On the other hand, Miyazaki's long friendship with Neon Genesis Evangelion Creator Hideaki Anno certainly shows that he has no bias against fan mentality.

However, the irresistible irony of a Japanese animation master who casts a shadow over the social inmates who are drawn to him spawned many memes, many of which exaggerated the overall thrust of his statement by simplifying it with false quotes.

So is Hayao Miyazaki disappointed with the state of modern anime and fandom? Yes. Do you think the anime was a mistake? Only in some memes (frankly, very funny).