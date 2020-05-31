Hayao Miyazaki's New Movie How Do You Live? Plot, Release and What We Know

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki announced his retirement in 2013 after the release of The wind increasesBut he's been back to work since 2016. Initial rumors about what he was working on suggested that he was changing his short film. Boro the caterpillar on a feature, but recent interviews with producer Toshio Suzuki have shed more light on exactly what Miyazaki is doing. From the title to the expected end date to the story, here is everything we know about the upcoming Miyazaki movie.

What's the name of the new Miyazaki movie?

The movie is titled How do you live? from Yoshino Genzaburo's 1937 book of the same name, which follows a 15-year-old boy named Junichi Honda, nicknamed Koperu. Junichi lives with his uncle and reflects on the experience of being a human and spiritual growth.

Is it based on the book?

The movie is not based on the book. Rather, the book is an important touchstone for the movie's protagonist. Details about the plot of the film are sparse, though it has been described as a "great fantasy story." Suzuki says that he was initially wary of Miyazaki making another movie as he had already accomplished so much, and doing something new and fresh would be difficult.

How is it How do you live? achieve something new?



According to Suzuki, one of the new approaches that Miyazaki's latest film is taking is in the works. "One of the ideas that came out of that was, why not spend more time and spend more money [to make a movie]?" Suzuki said. Since the rumors that Miyazaki came out of retirement started in 2016, How do you live? it has undoubtedly become one of the most time-consuming Ghibli films.

How much progress has been made in the movie?

Although the short film Boro the caterpillar was done with computer animation, How do you live? See Miyazaki going back to the hand drawn animation. The rigorous process, made even more intense by a commitment to spend more time on production, has resulted in 36 minutes of footage so far. Suzuki estimates that the studio is completing one minute of animation per month, so 12 minutes of footage will be completed in one year.

So when are we going to see it?

Suzuki said the film is expected to be completed in the next three years. If everything goes according to plan, that means we can see How do you live? sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Why is Miyazaki making another movie?

In addition to the fact that he seems to live to make movies, he is also making this movie for a personal reason. Suzuki says Miyazaki wants to leave a movie for his grandson: "It's his way of saying, 'Grandpa is moving to the next world, but he's leaving this movie behind." "