Hayao Miyazaki's son gave Tales from Earthsea a powerful message about anxiety

Tales from Terramar it begins with the ruined Kingdom of Enlad. Crops are dying, dragons are fighting, and humans are going crazy for no apparent reason. The king and his council discuss the current circumstances of their world and the history of dragons: how once, humans who chose possessions over anything else remained deadly, but those who appreciated freedom became dragons. Root, a wizard on the king's council, says that with everything in chaos between dragons and humans, the world is out of balance. Just as this chaos is brewing in the human world, the skies darken and a storm looms over them.

The outer chaos also symbolizes an inner storm, inside Prince Arren, the king's son. Shortly after the movie begins, he kills his father due to a sudden and inexplicable urge. Then he runs away from his kingdom. Although Studio Ghibli Tales from Terramar, directed by Hayao Miyazaki's son Gorō Miyazaki, was adapted from the Ursula K. Le Guin fantasy series for young adults set in the world of Earthsea, the film focuses more on the journey of personal growth and overcoming fear and anxiety as in the original allegory on global warming.

It may sound like a strange way to start a movie, but it's common for Studio Ghibli movies to start in such a way that viewers are completely immersed in a very specific fantasy world. And quick introduction allows the story to get to its core messages faster. After Arren meets a sorcerer named Sparrowhawk, he begins to learn about the forces of light and darkness that upset the balance of the world. Sparrowhawk knows that darkness lives within Arren, and in all people, as much as positivity and courage.

Tales from Terramar It mainly explores how human arrogance leads to greater consequences in the world, including global warming and environmental devastation. But the film's true strengths lie in the way it speaks to the hellish emptiness of anxiety that somehow lives in all of us and in the things we do to escape it. So after Prince Arren stabs his father, worried that there is an unknown presence following him, the film reveals that behind him is a mysterious and evil image of himself.

When the strange ghost finally confronts Arren, he flees in fear, stumbling into a swamp and nearly drowned. While the scene feels dramatic, it is a metaphor for the ways we finally hurt ourselves when we run away from our own failures and negative emotions instead of dealing with them. Although Arren spends most of his journey trying to escape his dark doppelgänger, he decides to give himself up for killing his father and repenting for his crime. This is the core of the film's conversation about anxiety, pain, and our deep human desire to avoid facing our own past. We can run, but the only thing that will really help us move forward is taking responsibility for the worst parts of ourselves.

The darkest parts of Tales from Terramar Exploring the parts of ourselves that eat us up, make us doubt our goodness or capabilities, and push us to act impulsively in ways that harm other people. The film questions whether anxiety and regret are as much a part of our identities as the parts of ourselves that make us feel safe and good. Arren's attempts to overcome the dark inner inclinations he doesn't understand, and whose source he can't seem to discover, are fraught with identifiable errors. At the beginning of the film, he plays with the idea of ​​taking drugs to avoid his misery and forget his problems. The magic drug Hazia promises to take away your sadness and fear, so you will never again be forced to deal with the "misery and suffering of this world".

But while Arren is tempted by the emotional oblivion that Hazia offers, Gavilan warns him. In this particular scene, the film points a mirror towards the audience, asking how many of us are trying to escape the anxiety void by resorting to questionable coping methods, rather than wanting to see the long journey that might lie before us. There is a risk of interpreting this scene as dismissing the idea of ​​anti-anxiety medications or antidepressants, but it is more of a warning against trying to dissociate or cover feelings, rather than addressing or treating them. It is a reminder that problems don't just go away if we ignore them. This kind of nod to the Buddhist concepts of sitting with demons entirely and not trying to escape has been explored in other Ghibli films, such as Princess Mononoke. The price of magic and power in these movies can be high, and the price of selfish choices is just as important.

While Tales from Terramar It brings together a lot of action in a relatively short period, the true adventure of the film is mostly not external. That storm at first is only an omen. The real journey is the one that inevitably follows as a result of the pain: the journey that Arren undertakes within himself and the adventure that each one embarks on when we do something wrong and we don't know how to forgive ourselves. Terramar It shows us that while we may want to escape the pain of regret or discomfort in the moment, soberly examining our choices and the consequences eventually leads to growth. But it requires painful self-questioning and examination.

Although Terramar it shows the tumultuousness of the path to growth and self-acceptance, it does not condemn that journey or the anxiety that comes with guilt and doubt. The message is more subtle. Ghibli's film sheds light on the ways in which exploring and accepting your own behavior is a form of strength that brings balance to the world. This also seems to shed light on the specific Buddhist concept of the three poisons: ignorance, attachment, and aversion, which are said to be the main causes that keep humans trapped in suffering.

At the end of the film, the world is at peace again, not because Arren has defeated himself, but because he takes responsibility for his actions and confesses to having murdered the king, although he knows it was literally the darkest version. of himself who made it. While that darker being is physically embodied at points throughout the film, it is simply a representation of Arren's worst impulses.

And taking responsibility for your actions is an overwhelming reminder that redemption and self-acceptance can mean giving up our own preferred images, our beliefs about who we wanted to be or thought we were. Arren finally learns to live with a more complex version of himself than he originally thought. And in the process, the audience indirectly learns how we too could learn to live with a more complex understanding of ourselves, not as good or bad people, but simply fighting, suffering, and fighting humans.