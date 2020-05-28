Hayao Miyazaki's tough feelings about the manga's father, Osamu Tezuka

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli's week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

Partly thanks to global distribution deals, such as those that brought Studio Ghibli's films to HBO Max and Netflix worldwide, Hayao Miyazaki is a household name around the world. That's less true for the manga's patron saint, Osamu Tezuka, though arguably his career has had an even greater impact on modern media than Miyazaki.

And Miyazaki himself might have a bone to choose from with that.

Miyazaki is a humanistic artist, creator of some of the most moving, smooth and hopeful films in the animated canon. He is also an outspoken idealist with no obvious inhibitions to voice his opinion, and in a daily series for Ghibli Week, we highlight some of the things the lone director has despised.

So does Hayao Miyazaki disdain the "Father of Manga"? Yes. But it is also clear that he also idolizes him.

Tezuka began his artistic career in the days of the Allied occupation of Japan that immediately followed World War II. His successful adaptation (though loose) of Robert Louis Stevenson's manga Treasure Island – perfectly poised to impress Western officials charged with censoring the Japanese media – started the manga's first golden age and went on to create Astro Boy, Princess Knightand Kimba the white lion, as well as many equally influential, more adult works. He is colloquially known as the "Father of Manga", and his contributions to the nascent anime industry have also compared him to Walt Disney, whom Tezuka himself revered.

When Tezuka's career began, there is no doubt that teenage Miyazaki saw Tezuka as an aspirational figure. But in 2009, Miyazaki spoke to the LA Times about the time when he realized he had gone beyond the aspiration for imitation.

"When I was finally forced to admit that my drawings really looked like Tezuka's, I took out the sketches I had put in our dresser drawer and burned them all. I burned them and resolved to start from scratch, and in the belief that I needed to study the basics first, I went back to practicing drawing and drawing. However, it was still not easy to get rid of Tezuka's influence. "

In his later career, Tezuka parted ways with his early kid-friendly job to join Japan's gekiga movement of the 1960s, which was somewhat analogous to what American comics went through in the 1980s: adding more realism and more stories. dark, in search of an adult audience. In an essay published in Point, a book of his early writings, Miyazaki has written about how he found the cynicism of Tezuka's later animated work unpleasant:

I found myself disgusted by the cheap pessimism of works like (Sirena) or (The Drop), which showed a drop of water falling on a thirsty man adrift in the sea. I felt that this pessimism was qualitatively different from the pessimism that Tezuka used to have in the old days, like in the early days of (Astro Boy), for example, but it could also have been that in the early days I felt great tragedy and trembled with excitement in the face of Tezuka's cheap pessimism precisely because he was very young. (…) I felt the same way with Tezuka Tales from a street corner – the animated movie in which Muschi Pro poured everything to make it. There's a scene in the movie where posters of a ballerina and a violinist of some of those things are trampled and scattered by the soldiers' boots during an airstrike, and then float in the flames like moths. I remember when I saw this, I was so upset that the chills ran through me.

Miyazaki has even criticized Tezuka's willingness to accept a very low budget to produce an animated television series of his extremely popular Astro Boy manga 1962 Astro Boy The series is credited with setting the first stylistic standards for anime aesthetics. And if Tezuka had expected more money, Miyazaki said, the anime industry might not be synonymous with low production standards, low wages, and overwork.

But like most of us with childhood idols, Miyazaki has not lost sight of the good in Tezuka's work. According to Ghibli's blog, he once told the Japanese national newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun:

The world that Tezuka showed us was not only brilliant, but often scary, absurd, painful, or hopeful. Modernism meant prosperity and mass consumption and at one point invented destruction. In the corner of Asia, only Tezuka found it. He realized the absurdity of modernism more deeply than Disney.

And there is something delightfully symmetrical in Osamu Tezuka that reverts to Walt Disney, Hayao Miyazaki questioning her relationship with Tezuka in her own work, and her work became so successful that the Walt Disney Corporation came to claim the distribution rights. Not that they made good use of it when they got them, but that's a completely different story.