Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson arrested on serious assault charges: report

Hayden Panettiere's ex-boyfriend Brian Hickerson was arrested Thursday on a series of charges of domestic violence and assault.

Prison records obtained by Fox News show that the actress's ex, who is 31, was arrested at 9 p.m. Thursday. His bail has been set at $ 320,000. His arrest was made by the Los Angeles Police Department through a court order.

An indictment obtained by People magazine details that Hickerson was charged with four counts of bodily injury to a spouse / partner, two counts of assault and one count of intimidation of a witness. Panettiere is listed as a witness, according to the report.

It was not immediately clear if Hickerson hired an attorney.

The criminal complaint explains the charges against Hickerson, stating that the alleged acts of violence occurred from May 2019 to January 2020. It states that Hickerson was also charged with a crime of assault with a deadly weapon, "namely, garage floor" as well as a felony assault with a deadly weapon, "wits, ladders" and a misdemeanor assault on a spouse / inhabitant, according to People.

In addition, Panettiere's ex was charged with the crime of dissuading a witness from prosecuting a crime, according to the report.

Hickerson's arrest comes just days after Panettiere, 30, received a restraining order against him. According to multiple reports, the "Nashville" star asked to register an out-of-state order to protect her from Hickerson in her home state of California.

In a statement given to the magazine and posted on Instagram as well, Panettiere said he vows to take a position against domestic abuse and also addressed the alleged abuse.

"I am moving forward with the truth about what happened to me in hopes that my story will empower others in abusive relationships to get the help they need and deserve," he said. "I am prepared to do my part to make sure this man never hurts anyone again. I am grateful for my support system, which helped me find the courage to regain my voice and my life."

The actress's lawyer Alan Jackson told Fox News that Panettiere "has begun the process of getting his life back."

"After suffering for years as a victim of severe psychological, emotional and physical abuse, Hayden Panettiere has begun the process of reclaiming his life," the Jackson statement said. "Hayden has found the strength and the courage to share the truth about his abuse and his abuser, and he intends to help the prosecution to see that justice is done. As a survivor, he acknowledges that his arduous healing journey has just begun. "

This is not the first time that Hickerson has been arrested on assault charges involving the "Nashville" actress. In February, Hickerson was arrested in Jackson, Wyo., For domestic assault and interference with a peace officer.

According to TMZ, a caller alleged that an intoxicated man was excluded from the house because he hit his girlfriend in the face. According to authorities, Hickerson allegedly hit Panettiere "with a clenched fist on the right side of his face," the outlet reported.

When police arrived, they found Hickerson in the driveway, and allegedly told them that Panettiere was inside the house, according to TMZ, citing documents.

Hickerson reportedly avoided responding when police officers asked him if he had physically assaulted the "Nashville" star. At that time, the Teton County Sheriff's Office told Fox News that Hickerson has been charged with two misdemeanors, domestic battery, and interference with a peace officer. He was later released.

And in May 2019, Hickerson was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and released on $ 50,000 bail after an alleged altercation with Panettiere.

The actress began seeing Hickerson shortly after her separation in August 2018 from boyfriend Wladimir Klitschko, with whom she shares the 5-year-old daughter, Kaya. The former couple's daughter lives in Ukraine with her retired boxer father, according to People.

Hickerson is expected to appear in court on his latest charges on Monday.

Mariah Haas and Julius Young of Fox News contributed to this report.