HBO Chief Content Officer Max Discusses Zack Snyder's Justice League

When the news came last week that Zack Snyder's JUSTICE LEAGUE is happening, and that it's destined for HBO Max in 2021, a subset of fans of superhero movies lost their collective mind. Rumors that Snyder had his own version of the film, which had been completed by director Joss Whedon after Snyder had pulled out of the project due to a family-related tragedy, had been circulating for some time. However, it wasn't until the filmmaker hosted a recent Watch Party for his 2013 Superman movie MAN OF STEEL, which confirmed that the project would truly see the light of day. Naturally, now that the Snyderphiles know the movie is coming, they will want to learn all the details related to its existence, including how long the project has been in progress on HBO Max.

This is where HBO Max's chief content officer Kevin Reilly comes in. Recently while talking to Business Insider On HBO's plans for the high-profile streaming service, Reilly revealed that keeping the deal for Zack Snyder & # 39; s League of Justice secret for several months was not an easy task:

"I forgot when Zack and Deborah (Snyder) gave us the idea of ​​where they were going, but even from that meeting, my team and I felt it was something we really wanted to do. There were so many issues involved in solving we figured out how we could deliver on their vision and a myriad of legal issues. We've been sitting on this for a long time but working on it. Obviously it was a secret project given the high level of interest, but we were losing ground on it, piece by piece. There was some strategy, but also some fluke in how we got past the hurdle of some of those issues right before (Max's) release, " Reilly said.

When pressed to discuss some of the issues related to the matter, Reilly simply replied: "That is a completely separate interview (laughs) We're going to archive that as a follow-up. "

Regardless of the legal hurdles the studio had to clear to bring Zack Snyder League of Justice For HBO Max, everything seems to have worked in the end.