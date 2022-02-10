South Side is a sitcom that takes place on the south side of Chicago. The show was created by Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, who also star in it as well!. The cast is full of talented young actors who are sure to make this show a hit.

HBO has renewed the South Side series for the third season

The hit comedy series will be returning for a third season on HBO Max. The new episodes are set to include more of the South Side and its residents, as well as continuing Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin, and Sultan Salahuddin.

What is the South Side series about?

The show follows two friends who just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world, but until they do – as is often true for young people trying their best in tough circumstances-they’re stuck working at Rent-T-Own. Shot on location in Chicago’s Englewood neighbourhood, this authentic look into what life really feels like down South Side. It offers viewers an eye-opening experience that will make you laugh out loud while also relating some of your own experiences. The show offers a real look into what life on the South Side is all about.

What are the showrunners saying?

South Side is a show about the extraordinary adventures of ordinary people in their city – and it includes family members, friends from all walks of life. “We are blessed,” said Salahuddin and Riddle after expressing how happy they were to be able to make this series for Chicagoans everywhere! “We are always looking for new ways to take our viewers on an unforgettable journey. In season three, we have no idea where the characters will end up or what adventures they’ll have along the way! We can’t wait.”

Suzanna Makkos, EVP, Original Comedy and Adult Animation, HBO Max said, Being able to bring this world and these characters into existence has been a true joy for me. A lot of people say that South Side portrays the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted are a perfect example of what it means to live in the dream. With both razor-sharp senses of humour, refreshing cultural commentary – these two men embody everything this society desires from its youth!

Who are in the cast of South Side?

The cast includes Sultan Salahuddin as Simon James, Kareem Young as Kareem Odom, Chandra Russell as Sergeant Turner, Bashir Salahuddin as Officer Goodnight among many others.

What is the cast saying?

Sultan Salahuddin said South Side is “a show that will make you laugh, cry and think all at the same time. It’s a gritty, funny new show. South Side takes an honest look at what it means to chase the American dream in today’s society.” Kareem Young said South Side is “the story of two young black men who grew up on opposite sides of the tracks but share a common dream – to achieve the American Dream. This isn’t your average sitcom – South Side provides social commentary while still delivering laughs. We’re excited for everyone to see it!”

Chandra Russell said South Side is “an important series that gives a voice to a generation of South Side residents. The show is funny and heartbreaking, with real characters that are struggling for success in the South Side neighbourhood of Chicago. Southside HBO series tells their stories through humour and heartbreak”

When is season three coming?

For now, there has been no announcement about the season three release. So, ow is the time to sit back watch the other two seasons from this popular sitcom South Side. You will have a great time watching and getting on track with what the series offers and the storyline. Happy watching.