HBO Max Acquires Exclusive Broadcast Rights for Young Sheldon

HBO Max has acquired the exclusive video subscription rights from the United States for the hit comedy series Young Sheldon in an agreement with Warner Bros. National Television Distribution. HBO Max is also the streaming home of the entire library of Big Bang Theory, the longest running multi-camera comedy in television history.

"Now we feel that our Big Bang offer is complete" said Kevin Reilly, director of content, HBO Max, president TNT, TBS and TruTV. "We are very proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about the roots of young Sheldon Cooper."

“For Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate space-time. All you really need is HBO Max " Young Sheldon creators / executive producers Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro said. "We are excited that Young Sheldon is reuniting with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited that fans, new and old, will be able to traverse The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time."

Young Sheldon It is currently the number one comedy on network television with a total of viewers, teens and all key shows from 25-54. The series has averaged over 11.4 million viewers per week during the 2019-20 season to date, according to Nielsen's most current ratings information, + 34% more viewers than the next-biggest comedy with a total viewership. .

For 12 years in Big Bang Theory, the public got to know the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper. The half-hour comedy from a single camera Young Sheldon It gives viewers a chance to meet him in childhood, as he embarks on his innocent, uncomfortable, and hopeful journey to the man he will become.

The series stars Iain Armitage as Young Sheldon, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons as the voice of Sheldon.

For young Sheldon Cooper, growing up in East Texas is not easy. Being a unique mind in the generation capable of advanced mathematics and science is not always helpful in a land where church and soccer are kings. And while the vulnerable, gifted and somewhat naive Sheldon deals with the world, his very normal family must find a way to deal with him. Her father George is struggling to find his way as a high school soccer coach and as the father of a child he doesn't understand. Sheldon's mother, Mary, fiercely protects and nurtures her son in a city where he just doesn't fit in. Sheldon's older brother Georgie does his best in high school, but it's hard to be cool when you're in school. Same classes with your strange 9 year old brother. Finally, there is Sheldon's twin sister Missy, who is sometimes offended by all the attention Sheldon receives, but also remains the only person who can reliably tell Sheldon the truth.

From Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television, Young Sheldon It is distributed by Warner Bros. National Television Distribution. Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro created the show and served as executive producers with Steve Holland, Jim Parsons, and Todd Spiewak.