HBO Max: Every Movie & TV Show Coming In June 2020

After its launch on May 27, HBO Max it's already beefing up its library with tons of new movies and TV shows throughout June 2020. WarnerMedia's new streaming service will seek to compete with other streamers by adding dozens and dozens of titles, including classic titles, new HBO programming and a handful of Max Originals. With the latest set of titles in the coming weeks, there will certainly be something for every type of viewer.

At launch, HBO Max announced more than 10,000 hours of available content, including 2,000 movies. Show how friends, Big Bang Theoryand Doctor who were some of the featured titles. Those, of course, add to HBO's vast catalog of shows, specials, and documentaries, which serve as anchor content for the streaming service. In addition to the additional film to which WarnerMedia received the rights, HBO Max began releasing its new original programming list starting with Love life, Looney Tunes cartoon, and In the register.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why is HBO Max not in 4K HDR at launch?

June will mark the first full month of HBO Max's existence, and the service wastes no time in growing its content catalog. June 2020 will see the arrival of popular movies like Ford v Ferrari as well as the debut of the new Max Originals. The arrival of HBO's anticipated titles, including premieres and endings, will also extend throughout the month. Here are the most notable movies and TV shows coming to HBO Max in June 2020.

Ad Astra – June 6

The 2019 American science fiction movie, Ad Astra, will hit HBO on June 6 and will therefore be added to HBO Max as well. Directed by James Gray, Ad Astra Follow an astronaut who travels to space in search of his lost father. Brad Pitt plays the central character, Roy McBride, a commander of the United States Space Command, while his character's father is played by Tommy Lee Jones. The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland. Ad Astra It was critically praised, but it was only for the Best Sound Mix at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Summer Camp Island (Season 2) – June 18

Summer Camp Island marks the first series to continue on HBO Max as "Max Original". The animated series, created by Julia Pott, originally aired on Cartoon Network, but Season 2 will begin airing exclusively on June 18. The fantasy series focuses on two best friends, an elephant named Oscar Peltzer and Hedgehog the hedgehog, who attend a magical summer. to camp. The episodes last around 11 minutes and some of the guest stars who have voiced characters include Whoopi Goldberg, Bobby Moynihan, Cedric the Entertainer, Elijah Wood, and Caleb McLaughlin.

Ford v Ferrari – June 20

One of the other great movies coming to HBO and, in turn, HBO Max is James Mangold's sports drama in 2019, Ford v Ferrari. The movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale was nominated for Best Picture at the Academy Awards. The story follows automotive designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and British driver Ken Miles (Bale) when they set out to build the Ford GT40, a car that could compete with Ferrari's racing team. In addition to the starring leads, the cast also includes Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Caitriona Balfe, Noah Jupe, and Tracy Letts.

Related: Every Movie On HBO Max That Is Not From Warner Bros.

Adventure Time Distant Lands: BMO – June 25

Adventure timeThe latest content will serve as the first HBO Max miniseries to launch on the streamer. The four-hour specials are based on the Cartoon Network series that aired from 2010 to 2018. Mainly after Finn and his magical foster brother, Jake, the first episode titled "BMO" will debut on June 25. It will focus on BMO as The Character Travels to Space. The next three episodes, featuring appearances by Princess Bubblegum, Marceline the Vampire Queen, and Peppermint Butler, will air on other dates.

Doom Patrol (Season 2) – June 25

I like Summer Camp Island, Doom patrol It will air on HBO Max as a Max Original series. The show originally aired on the DC Universe and focused on the superhero team consisting of Jane, Elasti-Girl, Mr. Nobody, Negative Man, Robotman, Cyborg, and The Chief. Created by Jeremy Carver, Doom patrol Season 2 begins June 25 and will air on both DC Universe and HBO Max during the second installment.

Search Party (Season 3) – June 25

Search party is another featured show that's moving to HBO Max as Max Original. After previously airing on TBS, the dark comedy will return after a nearly three-year hiatus. The series will continue to follow Dory Sief (Alia Shawkat) as she and her friends try to cover up the murder of a private investigator. Search party, which has already been revamped for season 4 on HBO Max, also stars John Reynolds, John Early, Meredith Hagner, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

Doctor Sleep (director's cut) – June 27

Dream doctor It will close the major movie premieres that will hit HBO in June. The 2019 film, directed by Mike Flanagan, was based on the Stephen King novel that subsequently served as a sequel to the events of The brilliant. Starring Ewan McGregor as Dan Torrance, Dream doctor Follow the events surrounding a young woman with similar abilities who must stay away from a cult known as the True Knot. The June 27 title is the director's movie cut, which includes an additional 28 minutes of footage.

Related: HBO Max: All Winners Of Best Available Movies Near Release

Everything else will hit HBO Max in June 2020.

June 1st

Babysitting adventures (HBO)Amelie (HBO)The American (HBO)An American werewolf in London (HBO)Another Cinderella storyBeautiful girls (HBO)Black beautyBridget Jones BabyThe bucket listCabaretThe championChicagoA Cinderella storyA Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Songclash of titansCradle 2 The graveShock (Director's cut) (HBO)Doubt (HBO)Dreaming of Joseph Lees (HBO)Drop Dead GorgeousDune (HBO)Elf Enter the dragonFar (HBO)Final destinationFinal destination 2Final destination 3The final destinyFirewallTurned aroundForces of nature (HBO)The fountain (HBO)4th and forever: Muck City, Season 1HecticFrom dusk till dawnThe metal jacketGente De Zona: In Another's Letter (HBO)The good son (HBO)The Goonies Hanna (HBO)Havana (HBO)He has a game (HBO)The sky can waitHeidiHello again (HBO)The hobbit: an unexpected journeyThe Hobbit: The Desolation of SmaugHungerIn his shoes (HBO)In Like Flint (HBO)The iron Giant 1999Two requiredJuice The last mimsyLicense to get marriedLifetime (HBO)Life force (HBO)Turn off the lights (HBO)Like water for Chocolate (HBO)Looney Tunes: back in actionThe losersLove jonesLucy (HBO)Magic mikeMcCabe and Mrs. MillerMiseryMiss Pettigrew lives for a day (HBO)A monster calls (HBO)Mr. Wonderful (HBO)Must love dogsMy Dog SkipMystical riverThe NeverEnding Story II: The Next ChapterThe endless storyNew York MinuteStormy nightsNo reservationsOrdinary peopleOur flint man (HBO)The parallax viewpatch Adams (HBO)A perfect worldPedro Capo: In Letter Other (HBO)Best personal brandPresumed innocentLightning (HBO)Richie RichRosewoodRugrats go crazyLeft with nothingSecond-hand lionsShe is the man (HBO)Sherlock Holmes: A Shadow Game (HBO)Space cowboysSpeed ​​runnerSplendor in the grassStepfather (HBO)Summer catchTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3Tess (HBO)Tim Burton's corpse brideThe Time Traveler's WifeTitanicTMNT Torch Song Trilogy 1988Turbo: a Power Rangers movie (HBO)Tweety's high-flying adventuresU-571 (HBO)US Marshals USAUnaccompanied minorsUncle buck (HBO)Veronica MarsWalk and talk (HBO)We are marshallRare science (HBO)When Harry met SallyWild Wild WestWonder (HBO)X Men First generation (HBO)You've got mail

June 2nd

Inside Carbonaro, Season 1 (TruTV)

June 4

They were hereSeason Finale (HBO)

5th June

Betty, Season finale (HBO)

June 6th

Yvonne Orji: Mom, I did it! (HBO)

June 7th

I can destroy you, Series Premiere (HBO)

June 10th

Infinity train, Season 2 premiere

June 12

The killer of whims (aka The Goya murders) (HBO)

June 13th

The good liar (HBO)

June 14th

I know this is true, Limited Series Ending (HBO)Unsafe, Season 4 finale (HBO)

June 16

#George WashingtonIt was of the big cats, Season 1Ancient earth, Season 1Apocalypse: First World War, Season 1Big world in a little gardenThe Celts: blood, iron and sacrifice, Season 1Cornfield wreck Richard's daunting heart Lionheart David Attenborough's ant mountain David Attenborough's light on earthDigits, Season 1Dragons & DamselsEbony: The Last Years of the Atlantic Slave TradeExpedition: Black Sea Shipwrecks, Season 1First ManGoing Nuts: Tales from Squirrel World Hack the Moon: Unsung Heroes of ApolloThe history of food, Season 1Hurricane anatomy, Season 1Into the Lost Crystal Caves Jason Silva: TranshumanismKing: a recorded album … Montgomery to Memphis (Part 1 and Part 2), first seasonKnuckleball! Leonardo: The mystery of the lost portraitLooney tunes, Season 1Man's first friendPenguin CentralPompeii: the street of disasterPopeye Season 1Pyramid Builders: New CluesVolga Kingdom, Season 1Sacred Spaces, Season 1Scandalous: the untold story of the National EnquirerDocumentary premiere (CNN)Scanning the pyramids Science against terrorism, Season 1The secret life of big cats, Season 1Secret life of the lakes, Season 1Underground secret life, Season 1Secrets of the solar system, Season 1Space probes!, Season 1Speed, Season 1War spies, Season 1Tales of nature, Season 1Tsunamis: Facing a global threat Versailles rediscovered: The Sun King's missing PalaceViking women, Season 1VitamaniaWhale WisdomThe Woodstock Bus

June 18

Karma, Premiere Series (Max Original)

19th of June

Bully. Coward. Victim. Roy Cohn's Story, Documentary premiere (HBO)Between Us: The winners (HBO)Under the same roof (aka Under the same roof) (HBO)

June 21

Perry Mason, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

June 22nd

Hard, Final Series (HBO)

June 24

South Park, Seasons 1-23Transhood, Documentary premiere (HBO)

June 25th

Esme and Roy, Season 2A premiere (Max Original)

June 26th

Ants (AKA The awakening of the ants)

June 28th

I'll be gone in the dark, Docuseries premiere

June 30th

Welcome to chechnyaDocumentary premiere

Next: Should You Get HBO Max? New transmission service explained

The accidental origin of the lord of the rings Boromir / Mordor meme is revealed