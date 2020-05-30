HBO Max has a great feature from Netflix Disney + no

WarnerMedia's long-awaited streaming service HBO Max It finally launched, and it's already surpassing Disney + by bringing with it a handy Netflix feature. HBO's new offering has been highly anticipated, with its promise to reintroduce streamers to all of friends as well as everything that the existing HBO platform offers. But the service has not come without its share of issues, as it is currently not available on Roku or Amazon Fire TV streaming devices. HBO Max also launched with several movies and television shows that are missing from their expected lineup from day one. Such initial issues are becoming the norm for new streaming services, with Disney + experiencing everything from login issues to shows presented in the wrong order when it launched in 2019.

The early setbacks aside, HBO Max remains a tantalizing offering for viewers looking for a wide range of content to traverse. The service features everything available on HBO, along with content from a number of WarnerMedia brands, including DC and Cartoon Network. Meanwhile, Disney + has provided the public with a way to quickly get their Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney solution in one easily accessible package. And with the original series The Mandalorian Proving to be a success, Disney's streaming offering certainly has enough to appeal to viewers despite the problems that have arisen since the platform's launch.

But HBO Max can have Disney + beat when it comes to a handy feature it borrows from Netflix. On the library interface, both HBO and Disney's streaming platforms provide viewers with a progress bar below the thumbnail for each show and movie. It acts as a quick indication of how much of an episode or movie the user has seen before clicking the & # 39; play & # 39; button. But HBO Max goes a step further by keeping that bar in place even when a show has been watched, allowing users to easily see what content they have already seen. It's a small but useful feature that Netflix has long used and that Disney + seems to have avoided, despite including the blue progress bar for any partially viewed content.

The show itself is yet another small victory for HBO Max, which is already outperforming many of its competitors with its comprehensive library of content and the promise of numerous "Max Originals" in the future. That is along with the highly anticipated League of Justice Snyder Cut, and the friends special reunion. Still, Disney + currently costs around half the price of HBO Max, which offers its relatively limited content library for just $ 6.99 a month, while the WarnerMedia alternative sits at a whopping $ 14.99. Even if HBO Max can't justify its comparatively higher price tag with its massive content library at the moment, the service promises to offer a variety of exciting shows and movies in the coming months.

And while Disney is struggling with its own issues, the company has already managed to attract 50 million Disney + subscribers, and recently demonstrated that it's willing to listen to user feedback and adapt. After a violent reaction to the change in The Simpsons& # 39; Original aspect ratio for their debut on Disney +, Disney introduced a feature that allowed viewers to switch between the new 16: 9 ratio and the original 4: 3 format. With that in mind, it's likely The company easily updates the blue progress bar to stay in place after a show or movie has been seen, and would demonstrate once again that it is willing to accommodate customer feedback. And while the progress bar issue may seem small, consumers are faced with an increasing number of streaming options and will no doubt be looking for the most stress-free streaming experience they can get.

