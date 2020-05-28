HBO Max has arrived, but you can't see it on Roku or Amazon Fire TV

Sarah Tew / CNET



HBO Max made its highly anticipated debut Wednesday but don't expect to see The show not too late with Elmo or reruns of friends through their Roku or Fire TV. That's because those devices don't have HBO Max apps yet.

Despite being available on a large number of platforms and devices, including iOS and Android, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast and web browsers, HBO's parent company AT&T has yet to come to an agreement with Roku or Amazon. This means that even if you have the HBO Go or HBO Now app on your Roku or Fire TV, or if your HBO subscription was upgraded to Max, you will not be able to see HBO Max there.

HBO Now and Go users should still be able to use those respective apps to continue seeing the normal HBO they already have.

As of Thursday afternoon, the apps were still missing on the respective Roku and Amazon platforms.



In a statement, a Roku spokesperson said the company still hopes to add HBO Max:

As the transmission platform n. # 1 in the US In the US, we believe that HBO Max would greatly benefit from the scale and content marketing capabilities available with distribution on our platform. We are focused on mutually positive distribution deals with all new (over-the-top) services that will provide a quality user experience to viewers in the more than 40 million homes that choose Roku to access their favorite shows and discover new content. Unfortunately, we have not yet reached an agreement with HBO Max. While we are not on our platform today, we look forward to helping HBO Max in the future to successfully scale its streaming business.

Amazon was a little more aggressive. In a statement Wednesday, the company indicated that it is upset that AT&T is not just adding Max's content to HBO's regular offering that's available through Amazon's Prime video channels.

"With a seamless customer experience, nearly 5 million HBO broadcasters currently access their subscription through Amazon's Prime video channels," said a company spokeswoman. "Unfortunately, with the release of HBO Max, AT&T decides to deny these loyal HBO customers access to the expanded catalog.

"We believe that if you are paying for HBO, you are entitled to the new programming through the method you are already using. That is just good customer service and it is a priority for us."

For her part, an AT&T WarnerMedia spokeswoman said in a statement that while the company is "delighted that HBO Max is widely available at launch," its goal is to make HBO Max available on all possible platforms for as many viewers as possible worldwide. "

"We hope to reach agreements with the few remaining outstanding distribution partners, including Amazon and on par with how they provide customers with access to Netflix, Disney plus and Hulu on Fire devices. "

On Wednesday, WarnerMedia executives said that the company has apps ready for Roku and Fire TV, adding that once the agreements are signed, each application can be on its respective platform "minutes later".

