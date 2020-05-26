HBO Max is looking for his phenomenon Baby Yoda

WarnerMedia



HBO Max, to be released Wednesday in the US USA After months of hype, it marks the arrival of yet another monolithic streaming service. You will have a huge catalog of blockbuster movies and TV hits to watch, including superheroes. She'll try to lure you in with exclusive high-budget originals. And one of those shows will try to pull the strings of your heart with an adorkable puppet.

Sounds familiar?

HBO Max, from AT&T WarnerMedia, is one of the last participants in the streaming wars, a seven-month window when media giants and tech titans are launching a series of new streaming services to take on Netflix. These competitive battles, pitting rookies like HBO Max, Disney Plus and NBCUniversal & # 39; s Peacock against heavyweights like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, have spurred large corporations to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in hopes of shaping to the future of television.

Rivalries also affect you: They will influence how many services you will have to pay and how much you will have to spend to stream your favorite shows and movies, especially as more of that programming is blocked by different players.

HBO Max arrives after Disney Plus tapped its entrance to the arena. Armed with a catalog of giant box office movies and a surprise phenomenon on Baby Yoda from his big-budget original The Mandalorian, Disney Plus set a gold standard. A media analyst called it "one of the best product launches of all time." Even the Netflix CEO tipped his hat, calling the Disney Plus launch "impressive."

"For over 20 years observing different established companies, like Blockbuster and Walmart and all these companies, I have never seen such good execution from the dominant part learning the new way and mastering it," said Reed Hastings last month. "I take my hat off to them."

It is a difficult act for HBO Max to follow. But the big differences between HBO Max and Disney Plus mean they have very different challenges and strengths at launch.

In addition to the level of difficulty is launching the service in the midst of a pandemic, which has already altered standards worldwide.

A built-in customer base



In just over a day after its launch on November 12, Disney Plus registered more than 10 million subscriptions. In six months, her subscriber count had skyrocketed to more than 50 million.

But unlike Disney Plus, HBO Max doesn't start from scratch. Max enters the game with some important stats on his side: For the approximately 10 million current HBO subscribers who are billed directly by AT&T, WarnerMedia, or HBO, HBO Max is available to them at no additional cost. And HBO Max has deals for millions of more HBO subscribers to get the same update at no cost through agreements with pay TV providers and other platforms.

And any one of them streaming with HBO Now, the company's existing independent service, will see their HBO Now app automatically switch to the HBO Max app via a software update on Wednesday morning.

With those factors combined, HBO Max could reach or exceed the Disney Plus milestone by registering 10 million accounts from the start. That immediate influx of Max members will not change the net number of HBO customers, but they will represent millions of people who try the service and potentially begin to spark interest by word of mouth.

For context, Netflix, the market leader, has more than 182 million subscribers worldwide.

The increasing number of services increases the spectrum of subscription fatigue. The launch of HBO Max follows Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, a limited version of NBC's Peacock and Quibi. The vast majority of people subscribe to one or three payment transmission services, according to a Nielsen study earlier this year. Each new service creates another competitor for one of those coveted locations. Still, as streaming service options expand, people show no sign of backing down – 93% say they will increase or maintain their existing streaming subscriptions.

However, that study didn't take into account how people would feel after the U.S. workforce cut nearly 40 million jobs in the past month.

Puppets a success



Neither Disney nor HBO Max could promote an original programming level similar to Netflix at launch. HBO Max will have six original titles on the first day, including a comedy series called Love Life starring Anna Kendrick and a play in the form of an evening talk show featuring Elmo, the 3-year-old red monster from Sesame Street. The first episode of this Show from not too late with Elmo can now be seen for free on YouTube to increase interest.

Disney Plus didn't have many more originals at launch than HBO Max, it had around eight. But chief among them was The Mandalorian, the highly anticipated Star Wars spin-off series. The Mandalorian checked many boxes: he has a mega budget production, with costs per episode in the same kingdom as Game of Thrones. It was also the first time that the Star Wars universe was brought into a live-action series.

But his secret weapon was really a secret. The boy, the small puppet known worldwide as Baby Yoda, was kept so secret that Disney decided to forgo sales of luxurious gold mine toys and protected the character from all marketing materials and a production pipeline. of goods. All to preserve Baby Yoda's big reveal.

It worked. Baby Yoda became a pop culture phenomenon, and The Mandalorian became one of the liveliest shows.

It's always possible that HBO Max will unleash an original programming surprise that captivates attention at launch. But based on early reviews of its originals, released in advance to critics, the HBO Max release list, as we know it today, doesn't appear to have a cultural bomb waiting to explode.

Elmo's first free episode of The Not-Too-Late Show had 115,000 views as of Monday since it was posted on YouTube four days ago. The Mandalorian trailer alone, however, had over 7 million views on YouTube in the first four days after its release. HBO Max's Love Life trailer on YouTube reached roughly half that number, but took over a month.

Coronavirus complications



Of course, Disney Plus also benefited from a mind-blowing marketing machine. Virtually every arm of the vast Disney gadget was hooking up Disney Plus in the weeks leading up to launch, even putting promotional materials in Disney hotel rooms.

HBO and WarnerMedia are no slouch when it comes to marketing, either. And HBO Max certainly has the benefit of popular franchises with built-in fandoms: DC, Game of Thrones, and Friends, to name a few.

But HBO Max comes when many of the typical promotional levers – fancy red carpet releases, big billboards, loud fan activations – have been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic and global blockades aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19, respiratory disease The virus causes.

With people across the country caught entertaining themselves at home without live sports, successful new movies, or any type of theater or mass concert gathering to entertain them, the coronavirus blockade has put streaming services into service even higher demand.

But these blockages have not only complicated how HBO Max gathers interest in the pre-launch service, but have also disrupted the line of programming. The day people searched Google HBO Max the most was February 22. Why? It was then that HBO Max announced a friends gathering special.

That special is on indefinite hold now. You can't shoot when social distancing is still the rule.

Disney Plus, on the other hand, was Google's top search term last year. And while search interest in Disney Plus peaked (by far) on its launch day on November 12, the days leading up to the release of Disney Plus still yielded much higher search interest than HBO Max had generated. before tomorrow's launch.

The chart above shows search interest in the US. USA By HBO Max in blue and Disney Plus in red, which dates from four weeks before the release of Disney Plus until Friday, which was the last date that Google Trends provided this type of historical search data at the time of publication.

The huge red tip? That is the day of the launch of Disney Plus, and it sets the maximum mark that measures the rest of the search interest here. That almost flat blue line taped to the bottom? That's interest in HBO Max in comparison. It is not the prettiest image.

Still, the most crucial data on HBO Max's search popularity may come today, a day before launch. But before those details come, you can get an idea of ​​the relative interest in HBO Max vs. Disney Plus by comparing them to Netflix. As the world's dominant streaming service for years, Netflix's search interest is a criterion of popularity for competitors.

Two days before launch, search interest on Disney Plus was about a third of search interest on Netflix. However, two days before the launch of HBO Max, his search interest was only 5% of Netflix's.

And that's math that even a 3-year-old red monster can understand.